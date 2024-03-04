Fact Check: Did Raul Rosas Jr. pull out of UFC Fight Night 237 because his father punished him for not doing his chores?

On Saturday, 19-year-old UFC fighter, Raul Rosas Jr. pulled himself out of UFC Fight Night 237 match against Ricky Turcios, literally 5 minutes before the walkout. The reason as told to the fans was his illness.

However, a social media post on Reddit, claimed that it was actually Rosas’s father, who forced him to withdraw from the match, as a punishment for not doing his household chores. The post read, “UFC fighter, or not, you live under my roof, you follow my rules. So I’m sorry for the fans of Raul. No more MMA fights, until he starts obeying his parents and doing his chores around the house.”

Is it the truth? The answer is No. The post is more of a meme, and has nothing to do with Rosas’s parents and his fight on Saturday.

The truth is Raul Rosas didn’t fight on Saturday, as he was terribly sick, and even though he thought he would make it, he couldn’t as his health was weak.

What did Rosas say?

It’s also unclear when Rosas will be in action next. UFC CEO Dana White said that the Rosas vs Turcios match was rescheduled later for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, Turcios later disputed the announcement as “fake news” on his Instagram story.

Turcios called out Rosas for opting out

In a now deleted Instagram post, Turcios said that Raul Rosas said no to fighting just 5 minutes away from the walkout, thus disrespecting the Bushido code. “Rosas Jr. said no to facing me in front of his 20,000 Mexican fans in Mexico City. Rosas Jr. disrespected the Bushido code, very unprofessional. Ricky ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ wins in Mexico City. Viva Mexico!” he said.

Rosas, who is 19 years old today, had signed the fighting league at the age of 17. With this, he also became the youngest fighter to sign the promotion in UFC’s history. He won his promotional debut vs Jay Perrin, before losing a fight against Christian Rodrguez. Recently, he competed in September 2023, when he defeated Terrence Mitchell. Now, that he is sick, it remains to be seen when Rosas will be in the ring once again.

