Fans Believe Travis Kelce Continuously Looked at Taylor Swift During Latest New Heights Podcast Episode

Pop icon Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End Travis Kelce have been dating since last summer. They are arguably the most popular couple right now. Swift attended multiple Chiefs games, and Kelce was spotted at many Eras Tour concerts. The celebrity couple celebrate the Chiefs AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII win together.

Last month, they attended the Mahomes Foundation’s charity gala. Kelce called Swift his significant other before auctioning her Eras Tour tickets. After that, the pair went on different paths. The TTPD singer started preparing for the France leg of her show. Kelce was seen at the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix. The power couple skipped the Met Gala 2024 despite receiving an invitation.

Was Travis Kelce Looking at Taylor Swift?

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast went live on Friday. Fans observed the Chiefs’ TE looking at something frequently. He was smiling at whoever or whatever his eyes were pointed at. Swifties took no time to figure out who the secret person was.

A fan quipped that nobody can convince him that Kelce is looking at anybody other than Taylor Swift. Another quoted Swift's lyrics, "I feel so high school every time I LOOK AT YOU," and added that Kelce said yeah, same. One of them was certain that Swift was behind Kelce's laptop and was making silly faces.

Swift and Kelce’s Trip to Italy

Travis Kelce had traveled to Paris to meet Swift and attend her Eras Tour concert. The couple then flew to Italy for a romantic getaway. They had booked an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como.

The two of them were spotted being intimate with each other. They had a romantic dinner on a small close table sitting close to each other. The couple enjoyed a boat ride in the rain.