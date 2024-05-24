After Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift’s Friends Credit Themselves For Her Relationship with NFL Star Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating last summer. Recently, Patrick Mahomes sought credit for bringing the couple together. Now, Swift's friends have asked for the same.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become the most popular couple in town. Their love affair started last year when the NFL star attended the Eras Tour concert. Since then, they have been seen spending quality time with each other. Fans are often fascinated by the couple’s PDA.

The power couple was away from each other for a couple of weeks. Swift was busy preparing for her Eras Tour. She resumed the show following her new album The Tortured Poets Department release. Kelce decided to be in the audience for the final act of her girlfriend’s show in Paris. Later, they went on a romantic holiday in Lake Como, Italy. 

Taylor Swift’s Friends Played Cupid for Her Relationship with Kelce

On Friday, Swift’s close friends, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, were at The Tonight Show. They revealed that they kicked the tires on the couple’s relationship. They urged Swift to date Kelce for America since the early stages. 

The Chiefs TE had talked about how he tried to meet Swift. Andrews convinced the pop icon to date Kelce. She said that he’s not ugly by any means and Swift should date him. They kept pushing the Cruel Summer singer until the love saga started. 

Patrick Mahomes Claims Himself to Be the Matchmaker

Travis Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Mahomes said that it was he who brought Kelce to the first Eras Tour show concert. The potential matchmaker encouraged Kelce to try his luck.

In Swift’s absence, Mahomes took the stage at Kelce Jam. The second edition of the annual music festival was hosted on May 18. Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz headlined the show. Mahomes and Kelce promised the fans that they’ll complete the 3-peat. The Chiefs will begin their campaign against the Baltimore Ravens.  

Also Read: Do Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Owe One to Patrick Mahomes for Their Romantic Relationship?

