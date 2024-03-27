Former Patriots Super Bowl Hero Malcom Butler Arrested For DUI; Asks Police to 'Just Take Me to Jail’: Report

In the early morning hours of March 16, Malcolm Butler, the former New England Patriots cornerback whose name is etched in Super Bowl lore, encountered a starkly different spotlight on the streets of North Providence, Rhode Island. The narrative of Butler’s illustrious NFL career took an abrupt detour when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

Butler, renowned for his pivotal interception that clinched Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots, now faces legal challenges that starkly contrast his on-field achievements.

Malcolm Butler Arrested For DUI

The incident unfolded when North Providence police discovered Butler’s white Mercedes obstructing a lane on Mineral Spring Avenue, near Route 146 access ramps, at approximately 3:22 a.m. The arresting officer’s observations painted a concerning picture that led to his immediate arrest.

Positioned in his white Mercedes, obstructing a lane on Mineral Spring Avenue near Route 146 access ramps, Butler's condition prompted immediate police attention. The report underscores the gravity of the situation: "The patrolman said he noticed a 'strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.' According to the police report, Butler was also 'sweating profusely' and had 'extremely slurred and delayed speech, along with severely bloodshot, watery eyes.'"

These observations led to Butler's refusal to comply with field sobriety tests, culminating in his arrest on charges of DUI—a misdemeanor, alongside two violations: refusing to submit to a chemical test and obstructing traffic.

When the officer asked Butler if he had been drinking, Butler allegedly replied, "Just take me to jail."

His court appearance is slated for Thursday morning, introducing a legal chapter to the story of a player once hailed for his decisive play in Super Bowl XLIX, which secured the Patriots' victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Butler's attorney, former Rhode Island House Speaker John Harwood, is mounting a defense by arguing potential violations of Butler's constitutional rights. Harwood's contention hinges on the circumstances of the stop, suggesting that since Butler was not driving at the time, the charges might not hold: "I think when they stopped him, he wasn't driving," Harwood told WPRI-TV. "He was off the road, and that he wasn't driving tells me at least he was being responsible."

Harwood’s defense hinges on the argument that Butler’s constitutional rights were violated, asserting that the former NFL star was unfairly targeted despite not being in motion at the time of police intervention. Butler, aged 34, carved a niche for himself in NFL history, decorated with 17 interceptions across 100 games and pivotal roles in two Super Bowl wins

His career spanned over seven seasons, with a notable tenure at the Patriots, contributing to their Super Bowl LI victory and a contentious benching during Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The cornerback's unexpected arrest comes shortly after announcing his retirement from professional football on March 10, six days before the incident.