What Does Met Gala's Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Theme Mean And How Is It Connected To The Garden Of Time Dress Code? EXPLAINED

The Met Gala is one of the most important events in the world of fashion. Many influential celebrities get to flaunt their outfits and make an imprint on the red carpet. Every year, the Met Gala has a certain dress code and theme. And, this year too will be the same.

Met Gala 2024 is set to follow the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme as it stems from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, with the dress code- The Garden of Time.

What does the Met Gala 2024's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion mean?

The explanation behind the exhibit’s name is related to the clothing on display. These iconic pieces are too delicate and fragile to be worn again.

As per CBS News, approximately 250 outfits from the Costume Institute’s 33,000-piece collection will be on display.

Many of the pieces on display are usually never seen. Some are thought to be too fragile to hang out due to the risk of falling apart. Instead, they will be shown in glass cases which ‘Sleeping Beauty’ serves as the metaphor for.

The Met museum director Max Hollein said, "The Met's innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment, many of which get lost when entering a museum collection as an object."

He added that Sleeping Beauties will elevate their engagement with these iconic pieces by evoking how these masterpieces, “feel, move, sound, smell and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty and artistic brilliance of the works on display.”

Why is 'The Garden Of Time' the Met Gala 2024 dress code?

The Garden of Time is a short story written by J.G Ballard in 1962. Its plot revolves around a couple who live on a magnificent property and a mob steadily making its way toward them, causing destruction. The couple’s garden contains “time flowers”. Whenever a flower is plucked, it moves the mob back in time, further away from their eventual arrival.

However, the garden is no longer growing flowers. The ruin of the magnificent home and life together is unavoidable.

How is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme connected to The Garden Of Time dress code?

As per the outlet, Sleeping Beauty is a very popular story about a princess who is put into a magical sleep. She can only be reawakened by the kiss of her true love. It is commonly viewed as a story about how genuine love overcomes all obstacles.

According to the Met, the galleries will be arranged in a way that will explore different themes inspired by nature. As per CBS News's example, the floor of one gallery will be animated snakes, and the other gallery’s ceiling will contain depictions of birds.

The Met added, “Punctuating the exhibition will be a series of 'sleeping beauties'—garments that can no longer be dressed on mannequins due to their extreme fragility—that will be displayed in glass 'coffins' allowing visitors to analyze their various states of deterioration as if under a microscope.”

The Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York. The event will start off at 6 p.m. ET on May 6.

