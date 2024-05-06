Someone who can manage to grab eyeballs whenever she steps out is none other than Shweta Tiwari! Her irresistible charm, fitness, and aura can swoon countless hearts and there are no second thoughts about it. Offering fans a sneak peek of her recent Thailand vacation, Shweta managed to give her digital family a tour of the beautiful place.

Apart from those admirable tourist points, what grabs our attention on Shweta Tiwari's Instagram feed are her heart-swooning photos in captivating outfits. From chic boho dresses to casual outfits and more, Shweta has everything in her wardrobe for all occasions and locations.

Shweta Tiwari rocks her beach look:

A few minutes back, the 43-year-old managed to make jaws drop as she shared a few snaps in stunning beachwear. The actress opted for a white bralette and black casual shorts. To beat the heat, she sported swanky sunnies. Shweta paired her beach look with black shoes.

Flaunting her flawless curves, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looked gorgeous as she posed by the beach. Shweta also flaunted a million-dollar smile for the photos.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here-

Several celebrities like Srishty Rode and Dalljiet Kaur dropped amazing comments on her post, praising Shweta Tiwari's beauty. As soon as these snaps were uploaded, fans flooded the comments section and praised Shweta's sizzling look. For the unversed, Shweta traveled to Thailand with her son, Reyansh.

Read about Shweta Tiwari's work life:

It's a known fact that Shweta Tiwari became a household name after portraying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The innocence of her character is still fresh in the minds of the audience. The actress then starred in several shows like Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

Shweta was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the finalist of the season. On Television, Shweta was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.

Apart from Television, Shweta has also played prominent roles in web shows. Her last appearance was in Rohit Shetty's web show, Indian Police Force.

