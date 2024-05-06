'A F***ing Thrill Ride': Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Her 'Hard To Watch' Directorial Debut

Kristen Stewart is excited about her directorial debut and has now opened up about the same. The Love Lie Bleeding actress is stepping into a new role as a director with a feature film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, The Chronology of Water.

In a recent interview, she shared that the story covers explicit issues and might not cater to the taste of the generic audience. But if you appreciate unique storytelling, this film might be it!

Kristen Stewart opens up about her upcoming directorial

The Oscar-nominated actress spoke to Porter for her new cover interview about her film, tapping on subjects like “incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body.” Stewart, 34, questioned the reachability of her film. “It is, at times, hard to watch ... but it’s gonna be a f---ing thrill ride," she told the outlet.

However, she believes that a large number of the audience enjoys happy films, which would deem her project a risky experiment. "I think people would want to see that, but then ... I think maybe people want to watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs," Stewart added.

What is the plot of Kristen Stewart’s directorial film?

The story of the untitled project, based on the memoir The Chronology of Water, will focus on the point of view of the swimmer turned artist and exploration of her gender, sexuality, violence, and family.

The synopsis of the film reads, “... her story traces the effect of extreme grief on a young woman's developing sexuality that some define as untraditional because of her attraction to both men and women.” It’s ultimately the tale of survival and search for happiness, which the protagonist finds at last in love and motherhood.

Stewart believes that it's the right time for her to step into the directorial shoes. "I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals, versus, just, ‘This is gonna feel good for me right now,'" she told Porter.

The Twilight actress is excited to get on board for this “scary” and “confronting” project.