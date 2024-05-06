What Is Sigourney Weaver's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring The Award-Winning Actress' Wealth And Fortune

American actress Sigourney Weaver's net worth is an example of persistence, dedication and years of hard work. The actress currently has a net worth of $60 million. Weaver has not only accumulated a good amount of wealth through her acting roles and voice acting roles, notably as the star of the Alien franchise, but she’s also a three-time Oscar nominee—including two in the same year!

Hailing from an entertainment family, an actress mother and a television executive father. It’s not surprising she decided to follow suit and began acting at an early age. But as a tall actress, it was hard for her to grab suitable roles for herself. Let's take a moment to explore more about Sigourney Weaver's net worth, wealth, early life, fortune and more.

1. Early Life

Sigourney Weaver was born Susan Alexandra Weaver on October 8th, 1949, in Manhattan, New York City. .She adopted the stage name Sigourney Weaver, after being inspired by a character in F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel The Great Gatsby. The actress was raised as the as the only child of English actress Elizabeth Inglis and NBC president and executive Pat Weaver, Sigourney.

After going to an all-girls preparatory school, Sigourney went to private schools in Manhattan. By the time she was 14, Sigourney towered over her classmates at 5'10. At the age of 18, Weaver traveled to Israel on a volunteering trip. After studying English at Stanford, Sigourney graduated in 1972 with a BA. During her college years, Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sigourney fell in love with acting for the first time and subsequently attended Yale's School of Drama. In 1974, she graduated from Yale with an MFA. While at Yale,

3. Career

Sigourney Weaver's career began with a silent role in Woody Allen's 1977 film, Annie Hall. But her breakthrough role came two years later, when she bagged the role in Ridley Scott's 1979 movie, Alien. Although Veronica Cartwright was originally set to play the role, a last-minute replacement gave Weaver the opportunity she had been waiting for.

Alien managed to be a massive blockbuster hit, grossing over $203 million against a budget of around $10 million. Film critics praised Weaver and acknowledged her for her strong yet sympathetic performance. Soon after, she went on to appear in several Alien films.

The film also resulted in Sigourney's first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Alien 3 did not receive the same warm reception from critics, although it still performed well at the box office with well over $150 million in earnings.

After this her next big project was The Year of Living Dangerously" alongside Mel Gibson, and she followed up with a central role in "Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II and then, after the birth of her child in 1990, she appeared in several other films.

4. Personal Life

Sigourney Weaver married stage director Jim Simpson on October 1, 1984. However, Weaver and her husband, Jim Simpson, have a seven-year age difference between them, with Weaver being the older of the two. This is a rarity in Hollywood and they have had one child together in the course of the relationship.

5. Salary Highlights

For her role in the first Alien movie, Sigourney Weaver was paid a relatively-meager salary of $30,000. She was not contractually obligated to appear in a sequel.

James Cameron, hot off the success of The Terminator was tapped to write and direct the sequel, which was called Aliens. Cameron staunchly refused to do a sequel without Sigourney. She ultimately negotiated an upfront salary of $1 million plus a percentage of box office profits.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Chemistry Is This Strange Thing’: Emily Blunt Reveals How She Did Not Like Kissing Certain Co-Stars Onscreen

‘Chemistry Is This Strange Thing’: Emily Blunt Reveals How She Did Not Like Kissing Certain Co-Stars Onscreen