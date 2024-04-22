GloRilla Hits Back at Damian Lillard’s Ex-Wife With 'GloLillard' Jersey After DUI Arrest Diss

GloRilla and Kay’La going after each other has got the fans of Damian Lillard talking about the entire saga. It all started with GloRilla posting a picture of him with Lillard during the All-Star weekend but what transpired in the last few weeks in just added another layer of spice to the saga.

GloRilla posted, "Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo. She later went on to tweet, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

What did Kay’La Post?

GloRilla was reportedly arrested in Atlanta last week on suspicion of DUI, which naturally sparked reactions from a plethora of peers and social media users. Commenters believed that Kay'La, the estranged wife of Damian Lillard, was taking a shot at her as she was among the first to reply.

Kay’La posted, “Free GloLillard [laughing emoji],” she captioned a photo of the femcee's mugshot, which she shared to her Instagram story. “#Sisterwife."

What was GloRilla’s response?

But it appears that GloRilla isn't hiding from the spotlight as she recently made fun of the fiasco with a new jersey. In reference to Kay'La's allegedly dubious post, the bright yellow jersey in question has the words "GloLillard" printed on the back.

Kay’la and Damian Lillard are in the middle of their divorce

In October of last year, Damian and Kay'La formally divorced, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split. Court documents state that while Damian remained in his $7.7 million Portland home, Kay'La moved out in December 2022. Together, they are parents to three young children.

Regarding GloRilla's purported DUI arrest, last week, bodycam video of the event went viral online, displaying the "Blessed" singer participating in several field sobriety tests.

