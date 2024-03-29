‘Hang In There’: Fans Show Support to Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Martin After Her CRYPTIC Message Went Viral

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Martin Mahomes, has gone viral once again on social media. But this time, her cryptic message led fans to sympathize with her. Here's what Randi Martin tweeted and how fans are reacting to it.

What Did Patrick Mahomes' Mother Say in Her Recent Tweet?

Patrick Mahomes is an event planner and not less than a social media influencer. On her Instagram she has over 180K followers and more 98K followers on Twitter (now known as X). Recently, she tweeted that got fans to sympathize with her, considering her words reflected a sense of sadness.

"Just really feel like crying.. not my favorite day my heart hurts … tomorrow will be a new brighter day," Patrick Mahomes' mother said in her tweet. Instead of interpreting what Randi meant with her tweet, fans went ahead sharing well-wishes with the Super Bowl winner's mom. "Hang in there!!!" commented one fan.

"Hang in there! Take some time for you and forget about the rest of the world for a moment," another fan commented, sharing his warm words with Randi. From her tweet, it appears she needs some warm words. "I don't personally know you, but here's a hug, heart, and a prayer," another fan said, sending her warm hugs.

Randi Martin is the mother to two kids, Patrick Mahomes and his younger brother Jackson Mahomes. In addition to being a mother, she is also a grandmother to Mahomes' two kids. She was married to Pat Mahomes, a former MLP star, for a long time before they parted ways in 2006. Despite divorce, they co-parented their kids.

Patrick Mahomes' Ability to Heal Is a Gift From Her Mother

In 2023, Patrick Mahomes suffered a sprained ankle during the AFC Championship game. Despite that, he reached an excellent speed of 18.14, thanks to his speedy recovery. In an interview later that day, Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat, revealed how his son's ability to heal fast is a gift from her mother.

"We got a family motto: Players make plays. And so, he made a play. His mama has some different genes. She's double-jointed and all that. The athletic ability comes from me. That part comes from his mama," Pat said as she talked about Patrick's ability derived from his mother, Randi.