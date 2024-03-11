Harbhajan Singh Claims Virat Kohli’s ‘Greatness Has Been Reduced’ at Chepauk, Ahead of IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League's 17th season is about to kick off on 22 March, with Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, facing off against Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

This match is generating a lot of excitement, not only because it's the start of the IPL, but also because it marks Virat Kohli's return to competitive cricket after being inactive for the past 2 months.

Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli’s performances at Chepauk

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently made a very important statement, claiming that Virat Kohli has not been able to perform significantly at the venue of the opening game and how difficult the latter is for the openers.

In a conversation at Star Sports Singh said, “The greatness of Virat has been reduced in terms of his overall performance at that venue. It is a tricky venue to bat, especially as an opening batsman against a sort of weird tennis ball type bounce. They've got the great Jadeja bowling stump to stump. He'll get the oddball to turn and then the oddball to stay low. It's really tricky.”

He further added, “If he's actually prepared to bat about 20 overs, then he can put together a match-winning performance because two hundreds at the accessible Chinnaswamy do not necessarily guarantee the same at Chepauk.”

Advertisement

It will be a thriller clash as two of India's finest batsmen gear up to lead their teams in the IPL opener, promising a match that will be etched in fans' memories. After a long hiatus of almost a year, MS Dhoni is making a comeback, while Kohli has been away from the field for the past 2 months. Needless to say, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the return of these legends to witness some thrilling action.

ALSO READ: India vs England Livestream 2024: How to Watch, Injury Report, Lineups Predictions and More

Virat Kohli’s absence from IND vs ENG Test series

Virat Kohli had opted out of the first Test between India and England after initially practicing for one day in Hyderabad, owing to a personal emergency, which was followed by him backing out of all the matches of the series. However, the nature of the emergency was kept secret and BCCI requested everybody to respect the cricketers’ privacy.

On February 20, 2024, Virat and his wife Anushka shared a post on Instagram revealing that the duo was blessed with their second baby- a baby boy named Akaay by the celebrity couple. After 2 months of not taking part in competitive cricket, it is expected that Virat will be returning to the field in the opening game of the Indian Premier League 2024.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Check Out the Full IPL Schedule, Teams, Venues, Players and Time Table