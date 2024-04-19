10 Jab Harry Met Sejal dialogues that are all things love

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal, is not your regular Bollywood romantic film, but a rollercoaster of emotions from full of laughs to heartbreaking scenes. Jab Harry Met Sejal dialogues hold a special heart in the fans’ heart.

In the film, Sejal played by Anushka Sharma is a Gujarati girl who has lost her ring on her trip. Shah Rukh Khan plays Harry, a tour guide, who helps Sejal in her quest to find the gift from her fiancé. The film is known for its soulful songs and witty dialogue. Jab Harry Met Sejal all dialogues are words that will make you rethink the realities of life.



10 best Jab Harry Met Sejal dialogues that take you to Imtiaz Ali’s world of love

1. “Jitna dhokla, thepla te fafda khana hai khao … par meri zindagi to jao.”

The film opens with Shah Rukh Khan's Harry seeing off a group of Gujarati travelers after he served as their tour guide. As he bids them goodbye, he says these lines. He hasn’t the slightest idea of what is going to happen next.

2. “Pehli baar ho raha hai na ki ladki gale padd rhi hai aur aap ghabra rahe ho.”

When Harry explains the whole situation to his colleague that he will have to go on a search with Anushka Sharma's Sejal to find her ring, he jokingly exclaims that this is the first time that a girl is after her but he is scared. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. “Main ladkiyon ko gandi nazar se dekhta hoon, cheap hoon cheap”

Harry played by Shah Rukh doesn’t want to get into unnecessary trouble and put his job at stake while helping Sejal portrayed by Anushka. He tells Sejal that he is not a good guy but a cheap one who looks at women in a bad way. But Harry has no option but to do as Sejal says. Sejal explains to Harry that she is a clean woman who has control over herself, in her typical Gujarati accent and the scene turns out hilarious.

4. “Dhoondhne se bhagwan bhi mil jaate hain.”

Sejal is so keen on finding her engagement ring, that she tells Harry that one can even find God. To this Harry says that he hasn’t met God and Sejal insists that he might not have looked for him. The scene makes one realise the truth of life and that one should never lose hope and hold on to their beliefs.

5. “Aur jo mila Hai wohi dhhondha hoga soch ke dekho”

This Jab Harry Met Sejal Anushka dialogue will give you a good reality check. When Harry played by SRK denies believing that we find whatever we look for as told by Sejal (Anushka), Sejal has the best reply to the query. She tells him that whatever he has got in life, he must have asked for it. The scene makes us ponder over the fact that whatever you seek is seeking you.

In the world of Imtiaz Ali, you will often be met with such strong lines, that will leave you stuck with the hard realities of life.

6. “Has le has le baad main pta chalega tujhe.”

When the character Harry can see what Sejal has landed herself into, he warns her that she will realise it later. Sejal is a fun and high-on-life character, who goes with the flow. It is only after she realises that she has developed feelings for Harry, that she is met with the harsh reality that she can’t go back to now.

7. “Kuch hai jo kabhi mila nahin, kahin esa toh nahin ki woh tum ho Sejal”

Jab Harry Met Sejal SRK dialogues are full of emotions and pain of love. This particular scene is followed by a heart-touching song, Khali Hai Jo Tere Bina, where both the characters Harry and Sejal, find their love in each other. Harry misses all the time he spends with Sejal when she is gone. Sejal, who is all set for her marriage, thinks nothing but about Harry and her feelings for him.

Advertisement

8. “Ek kami jo mere andar hai woh teri hai tu usko dhoondh rhi thi”

The King of Romance delivers Jab Harry Met Sejal last scene dialogue and makes his fans cry bouts seeing the true love all around. As Harry explains how Sejal completes him, we just could not agree more with our favorite character.

9. “Kaha tha na chali jaaungi.”

When Sejal is leaving Harry to marry her fiancé, she reminds him that she had earlier told him that she would go. She is in the dilemma of choosing between the world of love she found with Harry and the reality that she was engaged to Rupen.

10. “Kuch din baad mujhe samajh mein aa gaya, gandi aurat hun main”

In the heart-touching scene, Sejal played by Anushka, tells Harry (Shah Rukh) that she couldn’t be with Rupen as he is a nice guy. She realised she had no feelings for Rupen and she had to cancel the engagement. The emotional scene shows the guilt in Sejal that she left a man and calls herself bad.

The scene beautifully portrays the woman’s heart. Sejal is sad and shy to accept that she is in love. She is in love with Harry but cannot confess her feelings. Harry played by King Khan comes to the rescue and lets Sejal be vulnerable with the fact that the two are for each other and proposes to her.



Imtiaz Ali is known for his romantic movies and Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of the gems by the filmmaker. The chemistry between Shah Rukh and Anushka in the film also plays a major role in making it a favorite romantic film of the fans. Jab Harry Met Sejal dialogues beautifully depict the pain and hardships of love. Tell us which one is your favorite.

ALSO READ: 6 reasons that prove Kareena Kapoor's Geet from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is your spirit animal