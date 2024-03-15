He don’t know you': Memphis Depay's Kanye West Instagram Story goes unnoticed sparking hilarious fan reactions

Memphis Depay has trolled Kanye West. Atletico Madrid star striker Depay, after scoring his goal during injury time to take the game to penalties, has sent a message to Kanye West. Kanye West was seen at the match cheering for Inter Milan. But, Depay has set things straight. Less than a day after scoring a late goal against Inter in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, Depay told Kanye that he picked the “wrong team to f**k” with. Atletico Madrid trailing 2-0 (aggregate), stunningly tied the game, winning in penalties,3-2 to reach the UCL Quarter Finals.

On his Instagram story, Memphis Depay said, “Yo, Ye, you chose the wrong team to f**k with lol. This is Atlético de Madrid. Go go go now let's go drop a song for our stadium and come join the Puma family too! Love brother “

“Kanye doesn't know you,” says fans to Memphis Depay

After a glorious night yesterday against Inter Milan, Atleti star Memphis Depay is already on top of his game. But after he trolled Kanye West and as it started getting more viral fans just didn’t think Kanye West even knew who Depay was. Fans started trolling Depay taking shots at him.

A Kanye West fan straight away shot at Depay by saying Ye “don’t” know him. The user wrote, “He don't know you”

Another fan had something similar to say to Memphis Depay. Another user said, “Kanye doesn't know you lmao.”

But this just didn’t end here there were more who had the same thing to say. Another user wrote,” Kanye doesn’t know you, little bro”

One fan found the whole commotion around Kanye West and Memphis Depay “so ridiculous”.

Another fan found the whole thing “cringy af”.

It is the first time that Memphis Depay has ever tried to joke around Kanye West, and so many fans found it awkward as they don’t have any base to have that kind of relationship with each other. But, let’s wait till Kanye West has to say something.

