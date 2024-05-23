‘He’s a big Star’: UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria Praises UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley

Newly crowned UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, in addition to his excellent boxing and striking, is best known for trash-talking his opponents. He and UFC bantamweight champion Suga Sean have had a little back-and-forth in the past, and Suga even called Ilia for a champion-vs-champion fight after he retained his championship at UFC 299.

Recently, while talking to SportsKeeda, the UFC featherweight champion surprisingly had some excellent words for Suga Sean, and he finally acknowledged the hard work of the UFC bantamweight champion.

Ilia Topuria said, "He's doing a great, amazing job of becoming bigger and bigger in the sport; he's a big star in the United States. Even as a fighter, I like his fight style, too. I like his movement and everything he does. He's a showman, right? I like him. He's doing a great job."

"We just spoke once, at UFC 300. We had a short conversation, about one minute, but he was nice to me."

Sean O’Malley Talks About Potentially Co-Main Event Under Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

UFC Bantamweight champion Suga Sean O'Malley addressed the rumor of him being on the co-main event under UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria vs. UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway event on a recent episode of his YouTube Channel.

Sean O'Malley said, "I would be upset fighting behind Ilia. He's too short. If he were taller than me, I'd say that's fine, but the fact that he's 5'4" and main-eventing over me, that'd piss me off. But I'd be fine with it if I get PPV points."

Ilia Topuria UFC Record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

