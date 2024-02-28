’Higher Body Count Than His fiancé’: Tristan Tate Takes Brutal Shot at Logan Paul for Calling Him Weak Link

A couple of months back, Jorge Janko, former podcast partner of Logan Paul interviewed Andrew Tate. where he asked Andrew Tate an interesting question about what if the Paul Brothers (Logan Paul and Jake Paul ) fight the Tate Brothers ( Andrew and Tristan Tate).

Andrew Tate seemed confident about defeating the Paul Brothers and said, “I know we've been through it, and I know the kind of men we are."



A few days after Andrew Tate’s claims of defeating the Paul Brothers, Logan Paul expressed his views on fighting the Tate Brothers and also dissed Tristan Tate, calling him the 'weak link'.



“That's a delusion, I'm sorry. Look, Andrew is a fighter, a legitimate badass with a strong mentality. I'm sorry, Tristan Tate is a weak link. He has a bad shoulder and is shaped like a gingerbread man.” Logan Paul expressed.



ALSO READ: Logan Paul Net Worth 2023 - How much money does Logan make?

Recently Tristan Tate reacted to Logan Paul and expressed, “ As for Logan, I have never said his name until now cause he keeps saying my name, he has what six fight lost them all. I am known as a fighter in the way he never will be. I’m known as a fighter that if you throw me in a cell with a m*urder, r*pist, and d*rg dealer people look at me and go Tate respect. “



He further said, “ He (Logan Paul) would left with a higher male body count than his fiance. That’s how he would’ve left the jail.”

Logan Paul is a YouTuber turned professional wrestler and boxer currently competing in WWE and is United States Champion. On the other hand, Tristan Tate is a retired former kickboxing star and mixed martial arts fighter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Net Worth 2023 - How much money does Jake Paul make?

Who could Logan Paul face at WrestleMania 40?

Logan Paul is currently competing in WWE, and he is the WWE United States Champion. Logan Paul captured the WWE United States Championship last year at Crown Jewel 2023 after he defeated Rey Mysterio.



Paul fought Kevin Ownes and retained his United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. Logan Paul was also competing in the men's Elimination Chamber 2024 match. Logan Paul managed to survive till last 3rd survivor. While he was celebrating Randy Orton RKO’d him out of nowhere and eliminated him.



At the ending moment when Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton were fighting for the Elimination Chamber winner 2024 title. Logan Paul punched Randy Orton in the head with brass Knuckles



It seems like Logan Paul and Randy Orton are going to build their feud which could lead to a match at WrestleMania 40. Earlier LA Knight and even John Cena were some pitches for Logan Paul to face at WrestleMania 40. But as of now, Randy Orton is the closest to starting and rivalry with The Viper Randy Orton.

ALSO READ: Fans troll Jake Paul after he makes wild Conor McGregor comparison: ‘He's just talking nonsense’