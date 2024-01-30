‘His playoff performance resume is unbelievable’: Bill Simmons sounds off on Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid MVP debate with decisive claim

Recently, Bill Simmons, a renowned sports journalist, contributed his perspectives on Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, expressing his exhaustion from ceaseless comparisons between the two basketball stars.

Simmons proposed that the milestone of Embiid pales in comparison to the accomplishments that Jokic has amassed in his professional journey.

The journalist underscored Jokic's diligent work ethic and his knack for stepping up for the Denver Nuggets in critical moments.

Moreover, Jokic's crowning achievement included leading Denver to a championship, further cementing his place among basketball legends.

Despite Embiid's equal standing in public regard to Jokic, Simmons expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the performance of the Philadelphia 76ers' big man.

Simmons voiced his views on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

"I'm just done talking about [Joel] Embiid and [Nikola] Jokic, I'm not doing it anymore.

Jokic plays, Jokic has come through in big games, and Jokic won the title, and his playoff performance resume for the age that he's at in his career is unbelievable.

We cannot compare Embiid to him anymore because Embiid scored 70 against Zach Collins.”

Simmons emphasizes that the NBA's MVP awards work optimally as they are open to all players, allowing everyone to compete and make straightforward statistical comparisons.

Embiid's absence vs. Nuggets fuels MVP and awards debate

The game against the Nuggets proceeded without Joel Embiid, drawing attention yet again to issues of player involvement, MVP contention, and the criteria for awards.

This raises questions about his MVP eligibility given the NBA's requirement for players to engage in at least 65 games for postseason awards consideration – Embiid has already sat out 11 out of Philadelphia’s initial 44 games.

External consequences may result from his absence impacting his MVP ranking, a status that relies not only on skill but also on narrative and subjective elements.

This scenario reignites debates regarding the importance of player engagement and how it influences individual NBA awards.

The Nuggets seized the opportunity to win in his absence, and Embiid's long-term absence threatens his prospects for the MVP and other honors, considering he now only has the leeway to play in a minimum of 32 out of the total 82 games to stay in the MVP race.

