Major Twist in Vince Mcmahon Lawsuit: John Laurinaitis Reveals Shocking Details from Ashley Massaro's 2006 Kuwait Assault Case

Trigger warning: The content below contains mentions of sexual trafficking and rape.

2024 has kicked off with a bang for WWE, bringing us one of the most surprising starts in recent memory. The wrestling giant has just inked a huge partnership with Netflix, sending shockwaves through the industry.

The Rock just hopped on board with TKO Group as a director and took Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. The biggest news that hit the scene was Vince McMahon's lawsuit.

Ms. Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, recently took legal action against WWE, Vince McMahon, and former WWE senior executive John Laurinaitis. On January 25th, she filed a lawsuit accusing them of sexual harassment and trafficking.

In a publicly available 67-page lawsuit, Janel Grant made shocking allegations against Vince McMahon, claiming that he not only used her but also coerced her into sleeping with other WWE employees.

She even mentioned Brock Lesnar and how McMahon forced her to have a "PlayDate" with him.

These revelations gained widespread attention, ultimately leading to McMahon's resignation from TKO Group, the new parent company of WWE and UFC.

Just recently, John Laurinaitis' attorney stated that they would speak on behalf of Mr. Laurinaitis, as he too claims to be a victim in this case.

John Lauranities's lawyer brought up the tragic case of Ashley Massaro, a former WWE female superstar who sadly took her own life in 2019.

According to Ashley, during a WWE tour in 2006, they were performing for the military when she encountered a man who claimed to be part of the military doctor's team. Shockingly, she alleged that WWE's top brass, including Vince McMahon and John Lauranities, were aware of this.



Now on behalf of John Lauranities, his attorney said, “Any allegations that Mr. Laurinaitus helped to cover up an alleged rape allegation is an outright lie.”



Lauranities's lawyer also addressed Ashley Massaro's claims of concealing accusations,

“Johnny, like most upper-level management at some time became aware of the allegations and ensured all proper WWE protocols were followed, including privacy for the alleged victim. We object to the use of the term cover up as no such plan or plot ever took place to hide or assist in the alleged rape.”

What is Ashley Massaro Kuwait 2006 incident?

Back in 2016, the beloved WWE superstar Ashley Massaro bravely spoke out and shed light on the WWE management. She recounted an incident from the WWE Kawuit Tour in 2006, where she disclosed being drugged and assaulted by a member of the US Armed Forces. Shockingly, she even revealed that Vince McMahon himself had assaulted her.

And when she tried to raise her voice Vince McMahon told her, “He told me not to let one bad experience ruin the good work they were doing.”

Vince McMahon asked her not to raise her voice as it could damage the company's relationship with the US Armed Forces and have a negative impact on his brand. In 2019, the US Armed Forces initiated an investigation into the matter, which was concluded in 2020. However, the findings of the case remain undisclosed.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.



