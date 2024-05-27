How Did Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Split? Find out

In a move that stunned fans across the sports world, professional race car driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it quits on their high-profile relationship in July 2020 after two years of dating.

The breakup left many wondering what went wrong for the seemingly perfect pairing of elite athletes.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers’ rocky road to romance

Patrick and Rodgers’ romance had an extended runway before takeoff. The pair first met way back in 2012 at the ESPY Awards but didn't start dating until January 2018 when they were spotted out together.

"We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay," Patrick reminisced about their flirtatious early exchanges.

Despite being fans of rival NFL teams initially, Patrick made her allegiances clear once the relationship was public: "I am probably going to cheer for the whole [Packers] team. Take out the word 'probably.'"

For years, Rodgers was famously private about his personal life before letting fans in during his courtship with Patrick.

"I have been private for so long, and when you are private, it can isolate you a bit," he admitted. "When you just let go and don't worry about it as much, you're actually practicing that indifference all the time." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The quarterback gushed about their deep connection, saying, "We're really attracted to each other...We really enjoy traveling...She's a good travel partner because she's so laid-back."

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers go separate ways

After purchasing a $28 million Malibu mansion together in late 2019, signaling the road ahead, shocking news broke in July 2020 that Patrick and Rodgers had gone separate ways.

Patrick's unfollow of Rodgers on Instagram foreshadowed the announcement from her rep that they were "no longer together."

"I have just a new and increased love of life," Rodgers reflected after the split, admitting to positive "perspective" shifts.

For Patrick, the breakup was a harsh but a meaningful teacher. "I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," she revealed on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

She continued, "As broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers Likes Post Suggesting He's Among Smartest People Alive; But Is He Really? Find Out

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick moving on

Both Patrick and Rodgers have worked to move forward since parting ways. Rodgers shocked the world by quickly becoming engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, though that relationship also eventually dissolved.

Patrick has taken a philosophical view, saying, "When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want." She dated businessman Carter Comstock briefly before that relationship also ended.

For his part, Rodgers expressed gratitude for the "great relationship" he once had with Patrick, crediting her with inspiring his own spiritual exploration.

Who is Aaron Rodgers dating currently?

More recently, Rodgers has been rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.

Rodgers himself owns a minority stake in the NBA franchise. The quarterback and the model/social media influencer were first linked in December 2022 when they were photographed courtside together at a Bucks game.

Advertisement

"It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all," an inside source revealed to People magazine in January 2023.

"He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now," the source said, further adding that their connection is "definitely a very close friendship that is evolving.”

The source continued, “He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn."

Whether Rodgers' relationship with Edens blossoms into something more remains to be seen. But the NFL superstar appears to be taking things slower this time around after the emotional whirlwind of his split from Patrick.

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Rejected Robert F Kennedy Jr's Vice President Offer for THIS Reason