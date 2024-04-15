Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theory Controversy Explained: All You Need to Know

Trigger Warning: The following article includes mentions of violent event/s.

In a strong statement issued on social media back in March 2024, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers firmly refuted any suggestions that he believes the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was an inside job or that the victims did not actually exist.

This comes in the wake of troubling reports that the NFL star had previously shared "deranged conspiracy theories" about the tragic event.

Aaron Rodgers Faces Scrutiny Amid Political Aspirations

According to CNN, one of their journalists, Pamela Brown, said that she was introduced to Aaron Rodgers in 2013 while covering the Kentucky Derby, and the quarterback "immediately began attacking the news media for covering up important stories" when he learned of her profession. Pamela Brown alleged that Aaron Rodgers then went on to claim that he believed the Sandy Hook shooting was a government-orchestrated event.

Additionally, CNN reported that another individual claimed Rodgers had stated that "Sandy Hook never happened...All those children never existed. They were all actors."

However, in his forceful statement, Rodgers vehemently denied these allegations, asserting: "As I'm on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."

The 40-year-old quarterback went on to express his continued "thoughts and prayers" with the families affected by the devastating shooting, as well as the entire Sandy Hook community. Rodgers acknowledged the deep pain and suffering caused by the loss of 20 children and six adults, and said he hopes that lessons can be learned from this and other tragedies to prevent future unnecessary loss of life.

Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Sandy Hook

Conspiracy theories surrounding the Sandy Hook shooting have circulated for years, despite being thoroughly disproven. Parents of the victims have had to endure ongoing harassment and abuse from those who refuse to believe the murders actually occurred.

Aaron Rodgers, who has been known to promote various fringe theories on subjects such as COVID-19, immigration, and vaccines, has found himself under increased scrutiny in recent weeks. This is due to reports that he is being considered as a potential running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As the NFL season approaches, Rodgers' political aspirations could generate further headlines and controversies. However, with his latest unequivocal statement, the quarterback has sought to distance himself from the damaging conspiracy theories regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy and reaffirm his belief in the reality of the horrific event.

