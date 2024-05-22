Los Angeles Lakers icon, LeBron James totally understands the pressure of the NBA Draft Combine. James has been there, and done that. Cut to the present, he is now immensely proud of his elder son, Bronny for just being at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine and competing. Not only King James was beyond proud, but he was also impressed by Bronny's mental approach.

This year's 2024 NBA Draft Combine was important for Bronny because the young prodigy faced questions about his readiness for the NBA. The concern for Bronny arises after his college basketball career was impacted by a cardiac scare. Besides, there were doubts about his physical attributes like height despite his skills. Putting all the challenges on the back burner, Bronny excelled in athletic tests at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine and displayed a strong work ethic and focus.

And, this maturity about his potential role in the NBA is what truly impressed Bronny's father, LeBron James. Bronny was not consumed by the pressure of potentially playing with his dad in the league. Rather, he was focused on proving his talent and looked forward to earning his spot in the league.

Early in May, Bronny announced his entry into the 2024 NBA Draft. Interestingly, he also entered the NCAA transfer portal by keeping his college eligibility open. Now, Bronny can participate in pre-draft workouts and meet with teams. Bronny has time until June 16 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to playing college basketball.

How did Bronny James perform at the 2024 Draft Combine?

Bronny James' performance at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine was a turning point for his draft stock.

He came in at 6-foot-1.5 inches. He pulled off a 40.5-inch max vertical jump, tying for sixth best, and strong shooting drills. His performance was mixed in the first scrimmage, but he bounced back in the second. He displayed good defense, passing, and shooting.

While not a lock for the first round, many analysts now see him as a legitimate second-round pick. Scouts were impressed by his ability to handle pressure.

LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny and write history

Previously, LeBron James has openly shared his deep-down desire to share the court with his eldest son, Bronny James in the NBA. Going a step further, he has even mentioned the possibility of playing alongside his younger son, Bryce.

Well, the upcoming factor is the 2024 NBA Draft. Where Bronny lands could influence LeBron's future. Plus, the four-time NBA champion is also a free agent this offseason. This means he can choose to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers or sign with another NBA team.

Recent reports suggest LeBron might prioritize staying with the Los Angeles Lakers over following Bronny to a specific NBA team. However, the Lakers drafting Bronny (considered a possibility) could be a big incentive for LeBron to re-sign with the team. Let's see!

When will LeBron James' younger son Bryce be eligible for the NBA Draft?

Bryce James, LeBron James' younger son, won't be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026. Players must be at least one year removed from their high school graduating class. Also, players must be at least 19 years old by December 31 of the draft year.

Bryce is currently a high school junior. This means he'll graduate in 2025. Following the one-year rule, he wouldn't be eligible until the 2026 NBA Draft. Bryce is considered a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He's projected to be a high draft pick but there's still time for development.