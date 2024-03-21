Shohei Ohtani Net Worth - $700 Million Contract And Salary Explained Amid Gambling Controv

Shohei Ohtani is considered one of the best baseball players of all time. But while everyone knows who he is and his journey to becoming MLB's renowned player, there's still a lot to uncover, when it comes to his net worth. So what is Shohei Ohtani's net worth in 2024? Here's everything you need to know about it:

What is Shohei Ohtani’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Shohei Ohtani's net worth is $50 Million. Shohei Ohtani's $50 Million net worth is a combination of elements such as his income from the teams he has played for, brand endorsement deals, real estate investments and so much more. A major part of Shohei Ohtani's net worth is made up of his contract money.

Shohei Ohtani’s Contract

In 2017, Shohei Ohtani signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels worth $2.3 Million. Next year, in 2018, he signed a pre-arbitration contract worth $545,000 with the Angels. In 2019, Shohei Ohtani signed another contract with the Angels worth $650,000.

In 2020, another pre-arbitration contract was signed by Ohtani, which was worth $700,000. But things changed extensively for Shohei Ohtani in 2021. In 2021, Shohei Ohtani signed an arbitration extension agreement for 2-years worth $8.5 Million.

In 2023, Shohei Ohtani signed the biggest contract of his life worth $30 Million with the Los Angeles Angels, going free agent into 2024. In December 2023, he beat this record when he got himself a record-setting contract worth $700 Million with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 10 years.

Shohei Ohtani’s Salary

Shohei Ohtani signed as a rookie for the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 and in that year his average salary was $2.3 Million. In 2018 and 2019, his average annual salary was reported to be $545,000 and $650,000. The next year, i.e. 2020, Shohei Ohtani’s average annual salary was $700,000.

In 2021, Shohei Ohtani signed an $8.5 Million contract with the Angels, making his average annual salary to be $4.2 Million from 2021 to 2022. In 2023, Shohei Ohtani’s Salary jumped from $4.2 Million to $30 Million. In 2024, Shohei Ohtani’s average salary is expected to be $70 Million.

Shohei Ohtani’s MVP Awards

In his 7 years of career in MLB, Shohei Ohtani has won the MVP two times. The first time Shohei Ohtani won an MVP was in 2021. The second MVP award he won was back in 2023. Shohei Ohtani ranks 12th on the list of MLB players with the most MVP Awards. Barry Bonds ranks first with the 7th most MVP awards.

Shohei Ohtani’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Being one of the best players in MLB, Shohei Ohtani has a great brand value which he uses to get some extensive deals from brands. Shohei Ohtani's $50 Million net worth is also contributed by money that the MLB player earns through his endorsement contracts.

In 2021, Shohei Ohtani earned more than $6 Million through endorsement deals. The following year his endorsement income reached more than double the amount he earned in 2021. In 2022, Shohei Ohtani earned more than $20 Million from his endorsement deals. In 2023, that number crossed $35 Million.

While his net worth and endorsement income remain no secret, Shohei Ohtani's investment portfolio remains under the blanket. What investments Shohei Ohtani has made throughout his career is hard to guess. But considering how big of a player he is, he definitely will have a considerable-sized portfolio.

Is Shohei Ohtani injury-prone?

Shohei Ohtani is not fully injury-prone. In fact, he's injury-prone to the extent that he has played just 72% of his total career games with Angels in the last six years he was there. Moreover, he also had to undergo serious elbow surgery last September, keeping him away from the rest of the 2023 season.

But despite that, he is exceptional on the field. Shohei Ohtani was the first player to have 10 wins as a pitcher and 30+ home runs in the same season. Nevertheless, his health has always been an issue, affecting not just his career stats but also the income that he could have earned, by playing the games he missed.

Shohei Ohtani’s Gambling Controversy Explained

Shohei Ohtani's long-time friend Ippei Mizuhara was fired within hours of him joining the Dodgers. Ontani's spokesperson told ESPN that he has transferred Millions of dollars, just to cover the gambling debts of Mizuhara.

Talking to ESPN, Mizuhara had said, "Obviously, he [Ohtani] wasn't happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again. He decided to pay it off for me." Following that interview, Mizuhara changed his statement saying Ohtani had no idea about his gambling debts.

