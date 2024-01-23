How did Taylor Swift, Andy Reid, Kylie and Travis Kelce react to Jason’s shirtless celebration in Chiefs vs Bills playoff game?

In AFC Divisional Round between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, a moment caught everyone's attention – Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration.

The suite, packed with celebrities and family members, witnessed a unique blend of reactions, particularly from Taylor Swift, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, Kylie, and Travis Kelce.

Reactions to Jason Kelce's Shirtless Celebration

Travis, playing a pivotal role in the game, made a TD, his first since Week 11, and acknowledged Swift with a heart gesture.

However, it was Jason's reaction that stole the show.

He went shirtless next to Swift, chugging a beer and playfully taunting the Bills fans, marking a memorable moment for all present, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, and Cara Delevingne.

Taylor Swift's Shocked Reaction

Taylor Swift, present at the game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, displayed a visibly shocked reaction to Jason Kelce's shirtless antics.

As Jason tore off his shirt in the biting cold and leaped from the VIP suite into the stands, Swift covered her face in disbelief, showcasing a blend of amusement and surprise.

Travis Kelce's Amused Acknowledgement

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, found humor in his brother's actions.

Speaking to Chiefs Radio Network's, he said, “We’re athletic, man,” with a laugh, acknowledging Jason's energetic leap back into the stadium suite.

Kylie Kelce's Familiar Smile

Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife's reaction was more subdued, cracking a smile that hinted at familiarity, as if this wasn't the first time she had witnessed such antics from Jason.

Ellie Kelce's Innocent Observation

Jason Kelce's daughter, Ellie, added her own touch of humor to the situation.

Jason shared a message from his mom Donna, relaying Ellie's playful comment, "Dad's b--bs are showing."

Andy Reid's Affectionate Remarks

Coach Andy Reid, who has a history with Jason Kelce from their time together at the Philadelphia Eagles, shared that his wife took a picture with Jason, who was still shirtless at the time.

Reid fondly referred to Jason as a "great kid" and a "great father," highlighting his admiration for Kelce.

As the buzz from Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration subsides, our focus shifts to a different, yet equally intriguing aspect of the Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game.

New friendships for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was seen forging a close bond with Kylie Kelce, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law. This was a significant public moment for Swift, who has been dating Travis Kelce since last summer.

In a display of newfound friendship, Swift was pictured arm-in-arm with Kylie Kelce in the VIP suite, alongside Brittany Mahomes and other guests.

Previously, there were rumors suggesting that Swift hadn't received the warmest reception from Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Swift, was also seen buddying up to Kylie in a photo, which suggested a friendly rapport between the two. This interaction seemed to dispel earlier reports of tension.

What were your reactions on Jason Kelce's antic celebration?