Summer is here, and celebrities are flocking to tropical paradises to escape the heat. Rakul Preet Singh is no exception. The actress recently jetted off to Fiji with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, for a relaxing getaway. Even while unwinding in this idyllic destination, Rakulpreet’s fashion sense is visibly on point. She was recently spotted in a chic maxi dress, proving that for her, style is always effortless. We are totally vibing with her choices.

Are you wondering how Rakul Preet pulled off this breezy yet stylish look? Let's break down the key elements of her Fiji-ready maxi dress and see how you can recreate a similar vibe for your own summer adventures. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh looked beyond fabulous in a maxi dress:

The De De Pyaar De actress knows just how to nail her vacation wear ensembles. Her exquisite choices always inspire fashion queens around the globe. The Ayalaan star’s summer-ready ensemble featured a Jasmine Chiffon Multi-Color Printed Maxi Dress from Guapa, which is a total work of art. We’re insanely obsessed with the tiered ankle-length dress that helped accentuate her sleek frame.

Further, the Yaariyan actress’ effortlessly beautiful piece, worth Rs. 14,900, can easily up every modern fashionista’s styling game. It has been crafted from high-quality fabric and features a fabulous printed pattern with an alluring sleeveless halter neckline that screams all things fiery and sassy. The deep neckline, with tie-ups at the nape of her neck, also helped elevate the whole ensemble.

Advertisement

The floral-inspired Jasmine print of the dress was just the perfect pick for a breezy summer vacation. After all, florals are topping all the fashion charts right now. The diva completed the outfit with matching pink floral sandals. They gave her whole outfit a rather well-harmonized appeal.

Everything about this dress represents the essence of the summer season; from the vibrant color of the dress to its delicate motifs, and layered design. The piece is just fashion perfection. We are definitely experiencing major FOMO, right here.

Rakul Preet Singh’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Adding a touch of elegance to her pretty vacation-ready dress, Rakul chose to accessorize her ensemble with minimalistic choices like gold layered statement hoops, matching rings, a chic off-white crochet beach bag, and a trendy black wristwatch. These choices perfectly complemented the colors of her dress while adding some bling to the same.

Further, for her natural-looking makeup, Singh opted for a flawless yet dewy base, with a touch of blush for this one. She also added some volumizing mascara to define her eyes. However, the shimmery lip gloss that she added was the highlight of her incomparable look.

As for her hairstyle, Rakul left her hair open, styled into a natural look, allowing her luscious dark locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. Gotta love that, don’t you agree? We totally believe that Rakul Preet Singh’s recent look is the perfect inspiration for summer.

So, what did you think of her fabulous look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 9 celebrity-inspired all white party outfits for star-studded evenings; Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani