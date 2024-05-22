AR Rahman REVEALS why his mom used to wrap his international awards in towel: 'She thought it was...'

AR Rahman's fame is not bound to the country but across the global stage. The music composer, singer, songwriter, record producer, and philanthropist won two Oscar awards, two Grammys, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and six National Awards. In a recent interview, Rahman revealed that his late mother Kareema Begum used to wrap his international trophies in a towel.

The music composer shared that after his mother's demise, he took the awards from the room and gave them to the Dubai Firdaus studio.

AR Rahman's mother wrapped up his international awards in towel

Like every mother, AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum was also very proud of his son's success. Revealing an interesting anecdote about his awards, he said, "There's a room, and then some of them have not come to me. I think some of the directors have kept them as my souvenirs. I kept the international awards in Dubai because it was wrapped in a towel. My mom wrapped it - she thought it was gold. The rest are in Chennai."

The Amar Singh Chamkila composer further said that he took the awards from the room after his mother died and gave them to the Dubai Firdaus studio.

AR Rahman says he has moved past award phase

During the same interview, Rahman explained why he thinks his 'award' phase is done. He added that he has evolved into something, and is searching for the new. "Like the documentary - whatever I stand for, whatever credibility I've earned, can I use that for something better is what this is," he stated.

AR Rahman says music is his ‘clubbing’

AR Rahman had a chat with Sucharita Tyagi and shared more about his documentary. During their chat, Tyagi enquired what Imtiaz Ali, writer Irshad Kamil, and he do when they are not making music. To this, the musician responded, “That never happens.”

She further questioned if he ever casually chills or goes clubbing with his pals. The composer replied, “I think there’s no chilling out because I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, so there’s no chilling. Clubbing for me is music.” When asked what he does in his free time, Rahman exclaimed, “I go to Cannes! I’m not making any music. I’m just doing other things, so that’s, in a way, actually chilling out.”

Imtiaz Ali shared his experience of making Vida Karo for Amar Singh Chamkila

As Irshad Kamil, AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Imtiaz Ali came together for Netflix India, they discussed making the popular song Vida Karo. Calling it a ‘magical experience,’ the filmmaker recalled, “All of us were in a certain mood. But he (AR Rahman) said, 'Let's put the lights off. Let's light the candles.’”

Continuing the process, Ali further added that they lit the candles and sat in silence in different places in the room. As Rahman played the piano, Imtiaz felt like being shifted to a 'magical world.' “Really, that was the most fun experience, not only of Chamkila but maybe many films put together,” he stated. Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is currently streaming on Netflix.

AR Rahman's professional front

Rahman's soundtrack in Aadujeevitham and Amar Singh Chamkila received a lot of appreciation. His upcoming projects are Shankar and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, amongst others.

