Will Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Attend The F1 Monaco Grand Prix? Find Out

Yes. Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to attend the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, following Swift’s Eras Tour performances in Lisbon on May 24 and 25. This high-profile appearance marks a significant effort by the couple to spend time together amidst their hectic schedules.

A well-timed Break: Enjoying the French Riviera

According to The Sun, Swift and Kelce will travel from Portugal to Monaco to witness the prestigious racing event. The couple sees this as a perfect opportunity to share special moments and indulge in their mutual interests. An insider revealed, “Taylor loves sharing experiences with Travis, and she’s been growing fond of sports through him.”

The Monaco Grand Prix offers a welcome respite for Swift and Kelce in the midst of her demanding tour. The insider shared that their plans include watching the race and enjoying drinks, making the most of the stunning French Riviera. “It’s going to be a delightful day off for them amidst the chaos of the Eras Tour, enjoying cocktails and fantastic weather while watching this legendary Grand Prix,” the source added.

The insider mentioned that Swift and Kelce had previously enjoyed the Miami Grand Prix and were disappointed that Swift couldn't attend the Florida event due to last-minute changes. Their excitement for the Monaco Grand Prix is palpable, as they look forward to this chic and thrilling sports event.

The couple had also been invited to the Cannes Film Festival but couldn’t attend due to their packed schedules. “They were thrilled to be invited to the opening night and the closing ceremonies at Cannes, but their tight schedules made it impossible,” the source explained. Swift, who has recently ventured into film directing, was particularly excited about the Cannes invitation but had to prioritize her tour commitments.

The Chiefs’ WAGs reunite

Kelce’s close friend and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with his wife Brittany Mahomes, are also expected to join the couple. Both Mahomes and Kelce are investors in the Alpine Formula One team and have long wanted to attend the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix. “They’ve been looking forward to this event for a while and decided to bring their partners along to share the experience,” said the source.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been seen getting along quite well at the Chiefs games. Brittany Mahomes even supported Taylor Swift, after the release of the singer’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April.

Swift’s Eras Tour has been a global sensation, with sold-out shows across the United States, South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Balancing her tour with personal commitments has been challenging, but Swift and Kelce have been making concerted efforts to spend quality time together whenever possible.

The Monaco Grand Prix could prove to be a memorable event for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, providing them with a much-needed break and a chance to enjoy one of the world’s most glamorous sports events. Fans of both Swift and Kelce will undoubtedly be eager to see them at the Grand Prix, sharing in their excitement for the race and the luxurious ambiance of the French Riviera.

