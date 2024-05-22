RIIZE receives appreciation plaque from LA City Council for popularizing it with Get A Guitar music video

RIIZE, the boy band who has been captivating listeners and fans with their music since the first day, received a highly respectable commendation from the LA City Council.

On May 21 PST, RIIZE was honored by the LA City Council with a plaque of appreciation for popularizing it worldwide through their hit debut single, Get A Guitar’s music video, which was shot there.

RIIZE gets honored with an appreciation plaque by the LA City Council

RIIZE was invited to the LA City Hall on Tuesday, May 21, PST, to receive the honor after they concluded their RIIZING DAY fan-con tour stop at Peacock Theater the previous day. The LA City Council awarded RIIZE with a plaque of appreciation for promoting the city worldwide through their debut song, Get A Guitar’s music video. The music video was entirely shot in LA.

The LA City Council member John Lee also commented that RIIZE had played a big role in connecting Los Angeles with the world through the thread of their music. He added that the music video of Get A Guitar acts like a love letter to the city of LA and beautifully depicts its major landmarks. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Get A Guitar’s music video showcases major attractions in the city, such as Los Angeles Theatre and 6th Street Bridge.

Advertisement

While accepting the honor, Anton said on behalf of all the members that Los Angeles means a lot to RIIZE. They have made special memories in the city, including shooting the Get A Guitar music video, the KCON special stage, and being chosen by the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board to promote their campaign.

The RIIZE member added that they have developed a special connection with the city and have tried their best to depict LA’s creativity and vibrance, which defines it. He ended his comment with the hope of continuing this relationship.

RIIZE’s recent activities

RIIZE, the rising dominant force in the world of K-pop, is currently on their first-ever fan-con tour, 2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR ‘RIIZING DAY, which began in Seoul on May 4, 2024. RIIZE recently concluded their LA set on May 20, and the next stop of the fan-con tour is on June 1, 2024, in Hong Kong.

In other exciting developments, RIIZE has confirmed the date for their debut album RIIZING on June 17, along with lead track Boom Boom Bass.

ALSO READ: RIIZE sets comeback date for June 17 with title song Boom Boom Bass and first mini-album RIIZING