Suriya’s upcoming movies 2024-2025: From Kanguva, Sarfira to Suriya 44

The ever-handsome and stylish Tamil star Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming big screen appearances, having recently signed on for multiple movies. He was most recently seen in the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and made notable cameo appearances in Vikram alongside Kamal Haasan and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with R Madhavan.

Suriya Sivakumar is now making great progress with some fantastic projects lined up alongside skilled directors. Check out the list of his upcoming movies!

Suriya’s upcoming movies 2024-2025

1. Kanguva

Director: Siva

Release date: Diwali 2024 (speculative)

One of the most anticipated movies starring Suriya in the leading role is the Siruthai fame Siva directorial, Kanguva. This fantasy action film showcases Suriya in a dual lead role, where he portrays a tribal warrior and a modern character with a stylish touch.

The film also features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and Disha Patani as the female lead, marking both of their debuts in Tamil cinema. Moreover, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and many more in key roles.

The movie is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali this year and will be released in 10 different Indian languages. The film is also said to be one of the most expensive Indian films to be made.

2. Sarfira

Director: Sudha Kongara

Release date: July 12, 2024

Suriya is all set to make a cameo appearance in the Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi movie Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara. The drama film features the Khiladi star and Radhika Madan in the lead roles and is the official remake of Suriya’s 2020 movie Soorarai Potru.

The movie is an adaptation based on GR Gopinath's memoir called Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey which features the real-life story of the founder of Air Deccan. The memoir covered his struggles in achieving the dream of affordable airlines for low-income people and how he tackled several adversaries along the way who challenged him. The upcoming film also features actors Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in key roles.

3. Suriya 43

Director: Sudha Kongara

Release date: TBD

After making quite the stir with their last collaboration on Soorarai Pottru, director Sudha Kongara and Suriya are all set to collaborate once again. Their next project is tentatively called Suriya 43 and partially titled, Purananooru.

The movie is speculated to feature the story of the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s and how various protests, riots, and student and political movements occurred in the state.

The film features Suriya as a college student who led the protests with actors Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma (in his Tamil debut) also playing pivotal roles. However, due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and more time required for pre-production, the movie has been delayed till further notice.

4. Suriya 44

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Release date: TBD

Suriya and Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj are finally coming together for a much-needed collaboration for the tentatively titled Suriya 44. The announcement came as a surprise as the actor was expected to join hands with Sudha Kongara next but due to Suriya 43 being delayed, the actor opted to work with Karthik in the meantime.

The movie’s official announcement came a while back with an intriguing poster of a tree, carved with a love-struck symbol and a burning forest spotted behind it. The announcement also had a tagline "Love, Laughter, and War," promising the movie to be a complete package.

Moreover, it is speculated that the film would most likely begin shooting in Andaman from June 2 onwards and later move to Ooty and other locations. The movie is also reported to have actors Pooja Hegde and Joju George in key roles, however, an official confirmation is still pending.

5. Vaadivaasal

Director: Vetrimaaran

Release date: TBD

Suriya and director Vetrimaaran are finally joining hands together for the very first time in their ambitious project, Vaadivaasal. The movie focuses on the story of Picchi and Marudan who plan to be part of an annual bull-taming (Jallikkattu) festival in Periyapatti. However, the festival is more than a special occasion for the former as he is dead set on taking revenge on a ferocious bull who bested his father once. Will he be able to succeed?

The movie has been in the making for quite a long time with the actor even taking rigorous lessons and training for Jallikkattu. However, due to the pending works of Vetrimaaran’s next movie Viduthalai: Part 2, the project was delayed.

6. Karna

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Release date: TBD

Suriya is all geared up to make his debut as a lead actor in a Hindi movie with the film Karna, directed by renowned director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie is based on the Hindu myth of Mahabharata’s character Karna, the half-brother of the Pandavas.

The movie explores the legendary warrior’s life who was born to the sun god but abandoned by his birth mother and had to lead a life that ended in tragedy. The film is said to be made on a huge budget with rumors about it going on floors this year itself. Moreover, there are also speculations that Janhvi Kapoor might be playing the female lead role. Besides, this movie could possibly become the breakthrough role for Suriya in Bollywood.

The movies listed above are a combination of confirmed projects and those that are still under speculation for actor Suriya Sivakumar. If we take into account the rumored projects like the Rolex spin-off and others, the list of Suriya's upcoming movies could potentially increase.

