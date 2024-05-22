WWE Duo Challenges UFC Fighter Conor McGregor To A Handicap Match

WWE is currently managed by TKO Group after Vince McMahon sold the company to Endeavor Group last year. UFC, the largest MMA promotion in the world, is also operated under TKO, making it a merger company. Given that WWE and UFC are handled by the same organization now, a huge crossover is imminent.

The current Tag Team Champion Austin Theory appeared eager for a crossover between UFC fighters and WWE stars in a recent interview with Battleground Podcast. The A-Town Down man stated that Conor McGregor, the former two-division, might want to step up with the unbeaten WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in the squared circle.

As the Notorious One is a tough guy, he might be willing to fight both Austin Theory and his tag team partner Grayson Waller in a Handicap Match. Theory added that the Irishman has a big ego, while he and Waller don't have egos at all.

Calling himself a hardworking man, Austin Theory mentioned that as Champions, they show up at work every day.

Will we see a crossover?

Whether Conor McGregor is involved or not, a big crossover between the biggest wrestling promotion and the biggest MMA promotion is inevitable, which would benefit the TKO Group. In recent years, Ronda Rousey was the biggest name to transition from UFC to WWE, although TKO Group hadn't acquired WWE at that point.

Post-merger, numerous WWE stars have attended UFC events. Due to seriousness and potential risks, WWE stars may not attempt to enter the octagon unless someone comes from a combat sports background like Brock Lesnar. However, well-known UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor, showing up in big WWE PPVs like SummerSlam and WrestleMania, is not a far-fetched reality.

Conor McGregor's next fight is at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is currently occupied with his long-awaited comeback to the octagon at UFC 303, where he is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler. This bout will mark his return after three years, following his last defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

