Did you know Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon was in True Beauty, Goblin, and more popular K-dramas? Find out

Kim Hye Yoon has quickly become a beloved rising star in South Korea, known for her captivating performances on screen. She initially gained recognition for her role as Kang Ye Seo in the JTBC television series Sky Castle. Following this success, she earned her first leading role in television with MBC's Extraordinary You, where she starred alongside Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook.

The Lovely Runner star had always harbored dreams of becoming an actress since her third year of middle school. She wholeheartedly pursued her passion by enrolling in an acting academy, diligently auditioning, and doing minor roles to gain experience and insights into the industry.

In 2019, she graduated from Konkuk University, where she majored in film studies, supported by a full scholarship that accompanied her throughout her college journey. Her dedication was further showcased through her participation in various student film festivals, where several of her works were featured. Over time, she transitioned from cameo appearances to securing roles in major projects, steadily earning recognition. Let’s take a look at some of her cameos.

Goblin

Gong Yoo portrays a goblin in Goblin, while Kim Go Eun plays his bride. The series delves into their passionate romance, filled with serious and supernatural obstacles threatening to keep them apart.

Kim Hye Yoon appears in episode 15 of the series, portraying a younger version of an elderly widow. Her character waits for her husband after death at the Grim Reaper's place, where souls are sent off. After waiting for 73 years, she is reunited with her husband, and they return to the bodies they were married in. Kim Hye Yoon delivers a heartfelt performance as she emotionally meets with her husband after 73 years, evoking tears from the audience.

Cleaning Up

A remake of the British television series of the same name, Cleaning Up, tells the story of three cleaners at a securities firm who attempt to forge a new destiny for themselves after accidentally overhearing key information about insider trading. In her first drama role since the hit series SKY Castle, Yum Jung Ah stars as Eo Yong Mi, the trio's leader. Jun So Min and Kim Jae Hwa play the other members of her squad.

Kim Hye Yoon, who memorably played Yum Jung Ah’s daughter in the thriller series SKY Castle, was reunited with her on-screen mother through a special cameo in Cleaning Up. In this series, Kim Hye Yoon played the role of Joo Hyun, a young woman on a job hunt who also frequented the convenience store where Eo Yong Mi, portrayed by Yum Jung Ah, worked.

True Beauty

A delightful crossover unfolded when the beloved cast of Extraordinary You made not one but five of the best K-drama cameos in True Beauty, thanks to their shared director of both shows. Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Wook, Jung Gun Joo, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Tae Ri graced the screen, adding extra excitement.

Kim Hye Yoon appears as her Extraordinary You character, Eun Dan Oh, in True Beauty, where she is seen on a date with Baek Kyung (Lee Jae Wook). Suho (Cha Eun Woo) spots them together, mistaking Dan Oh for Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) with her date. In a reference to Extraordinary You, the iconic page-turning sound is heard as Dan Oh screams "Haruyaa" (referring to Rowoon's character) and runs out, with Baek Kyung following her. This playful nod to their original show added a fun and nostalgic element to True Beauty.

Record of Youth

The Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam starrer Record of Youth, which tells the story of three young fashionistas trying to make it big in the world of modeling, also featured a cameo by Kim Hye Yoon, along with a few other actors. Kim Hye Yoon appeared in the first episode as makeup artist Lee Bo Ra.

Adding to the excitement, her co-star in Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok, was one of the leads in Record of Youth. Although the duo didn't share any screen time together, this connection between the shows is truly exciting for fans who love their chemistry in the ongoing time-slip romance drama.

Live On

Live On is a romantic drama set in the broadcasting club at Seo Yeon High School. Jung Da Bin stars as Baek Ho Rang, a school celebrity and social media influencer who joins the club with ulterior motives. NU’EST’s Minhyun portrays Go Eun Taek, the club’s strict leader with strong morals.

In her special appearance on Live On, Kim Hye Yoon portrays Seo Hyun Ah, an announcer for the broadcasting club at Seo Yeon High School. She makes a cameo in the premiere to support Director Kim Sang Woo, who also directed her drama, Extraordinary You.

During a lunchtime broadcast, Seo Hyun Ah, unfortunately, makes a significant mistake on air that the entire school hears, which makes the perfectionist Go Eun Taek angry. Find out more about the incident and the ensuing tension between her and Minhyun’s character in the first episode of the series, where Kim Hye Yoon appears.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon spotted filming for Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok’s variety show Whenever Possible