Queen of Tears announces Blu-ray release; Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's couple and group commentary to be included

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won is a popular romance comedy which finished airing earlier this April. The drama broke several records and also became the network's most-watched show. The drama will be getting a Blu-ray copy which includes pictures from the show and also special commentary by the cast.

Queen of Tears' Blu-ray to include adorable wedding pictures and more

On May 22, it was confirmed that the Blu-ray edition of Queen of Tears would include commentaries by Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun and more cast members. Preview photos of pictures from the wedding scene and more have also been making rounds on the internet. The cast will be doing commentary on the scenes and fun questions and comments from the fans. See the preview pictures below.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. The drama also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

