'Rashee Rice Got Bro Stress Eating': Patrick Mahomes Trolled By NFL Fans After Appearing At Chiefs Practice With Dad Bod

The National Football League (NFL) is around the corner and the schedule of the upcoming season has already been released. Players are getting back to training sessions with their respective teams and so is Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes trolled by NFL fans after his apparent weight gain

Patrick Mahomes, who is gearing up to win a three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs was back to the headquarters for his first day of OTAs. The Chiefs QB appeared to have gained weight this offseason. The player had become the talk of the internet after his shirtless picture from the locker room went viral which showed off his dad bod.

While the American quarterback had been partying and celebrating the Super Bowl victory, the three-time Super Bowl champion was heavily trolled by the NFL fans following his newly released video by the franchise with some dad bod jokes.

A user under the video posted by the Chiefs wrote, “Dad bod in full flow.”

Another wrote, “Lost all his aura with the leg tat. What a shame.”

Another, “Belly gets fatter and legs get skinnier each year.”

Another user, “Rashee Rice had him stress eating this offseason.”

One more, “he gained the weight that Lamar lost.”

Another user wrote in one on the videos on X, “Fatrick Mahomes”

Here is another Rashee Rice comment, “Rice got bro stress eating.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off their season in style

On September 5th, the NFL season will commence with a thrilling match between the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, and the Baltimore Ravens, who will be hosting the opener. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between two NFL MVPs, Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, as they bring their extensive history to the field for an action-packed game.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old surprised everyone at the Kelce Jam music festival hosted by teammate Travis Kelce where they rejoiced their Super Bowl victory. The quarterback told his crowd that “back to back is not good enough.” The three-time Super Bowl MVP continued, “You know what we are going for. Three!”

The excitement surrounding the defending champions is real and the franchise will be vying to become the first NFL side to win a three-peat. Meanwhile, the star-studded concert by Travis also involved celebrities like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz.

While Taylor Swift missed the music festival by her NFL beau, the 34-year-old tight end made sure to involve her by adding her in the welcome video in which the Lover singer was seen cheering and clapping for the Chiefs.

