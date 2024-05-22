Model Bella Hadid sets her record straight and puts a stopper on spreading rumors regarding pregnancy. She also spoke about burnout and how it affects one's personal life.

She made a comeback at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 after a brief hiatus yesterday (May 20) and fans were more than elated to see her. Hadid walked the red carpet in a body-hugging sheer Saint Laurent dress. Check out what she spoke about in the Drew Barrymore show ahead of it.

Bella Hadid corrected a misapprehension about pregnancy rumors

In the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Hadid sat down with the host bonding over shared experiences as people-pleasers and much more. Labeling it as a universal question, Barrymore asked, “How do we protect ourselves?” Hadid spoke about being in the “rat race for so long” and wanted to “please everybody else” and she enjoyed it until she was completely burnt out.

For Hadid, she said, “Once you feel better on the inside, you feel good enough to give back to your cup full.” But, when you are exhausted, “you are not really you, you can’t do your job properly, you can’t be kind, you can’t be hardworking, you can’t be loving.”

Hadid spoke about the importance of journaling in such situations to remember things of the day and life as well. “I have such a bad memory, like, the past 15 years of my life, I don’t have a lot of memory, just drama,” she said laughing. Through journaling, Hadid got through and also figured out what she wanted for her kids eventually. However, reiterating, “I don’t have kids, not pregnant guys.” She added that she wants to become a mother someday and one like Barrymore.

About the Drew Barrymore Show

As per its official synopsis, “The Drew Barrymore Show is daytime's brightest destination for intelligent optimism and maximum fun, featuring everyone's favorite actor, businessperson, mom and cultural icon, Drew Barrymore! From news to pop culture, human interest to comedy - you'll discover it here with Drew along with the beauty and wisdom, as well as the heart and humor in life.”

