Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Mike Conley Play Against Dallas Mavericks on May 22?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks in game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. The Wolves are hoping to win their first NBA title, whereas Dallas is gunning for their second title. The Wolves were hit by Mike Conley’s injury during the Nuggets series, and it looks like the veteran is still not 100% for this game.

With his wealth of experience, Mike Conley has been the Wolves' primary creator of opportunities. During the regular season, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Will Mike Conley Play Against the Dallas Mavericks Tonight?

The 36-year-old Conley has appeared in 76 games for the Timberwolves this season, which is a record since he played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012–2013. This includes every postseason game his team has played, except for game 5 against the Nuggets in the previous round.

Due to a right soleus strain, the 2021 NBA All-Star missed that game but was able to play in the final two games of the series, which Minnesota won to advance to the Western Conference Final. However, it appears that Conley is still troubled by the situation, as he is listed as questionable for game 1 against the Mavericks.

What Did Conley Say About His Injury?

Conley said, “It’s getting better. With these things, if you play 38 minutes, it’s going to be sore for the next couple of days. If you get a lot of treatment, and a lot of rest, as I’ve had over the last few days, it feels really good going into the game; it’s just going to be one of those cycles you have to deal with.

Nonetheless, the player is certain that he will be available to support his team as they pursue a first championship.