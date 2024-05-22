The Atypical Family star Chun Woo Hee attends wedding of fan of 13 years; gives emotional speech

Chun Woo Hee is a popular South Korean actress who is known for her unconventional roles in critically acclaimed films and dramas. The Atypical Family actress attended a longtime fan's wedding and also gave a heartfelt speech at the wedding. She recently took the lead in the thriller comedy The 8 Show in which she plays the antagonist.

The Atypical Family's Chun Woo Hee attends fan's wedding

As reported on May 22, The Atypical Family actor Chun Woo Hee attended the wedding of her fan who has been supporting her for the past 13 years. The actress wore a light blue dress at the event and also presented an emotional speech.

The actress very sweetly said, "I will now give up the love that you've sent to me. No, I'll return it to you." She continued and added that she was lucky to have gotten the love and shared it until she met her husband. She furthered that the love was waiting for its true owner. She thanked her fan for for letting her feel enough love and happiness and wished the couple happiness for the future.

More about Chun Woo Hee

Chun Woo Hee made her debut in 2004 with the film Love So Divine. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with the series The Woman Who Still Wants to Marry. The actress is known for her acting skills and for being part of critically acclaimed projects. She has appeared in hits like The Wailing, Unlocked, Be Melodramatic, Rustle, The Beauty Inside and many more.

She is currently appearing in the fantasy romance The Atypical Family in which she plays the role of Do Da Hae who marries rich men to scam them. Her latest survival thriller The 8 Show also released on Netflix on May 17 and quickly gained popularity.

