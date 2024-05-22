BUZZ: Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor to join Silambarasan in STR 48?

With each passing day, it seems like the border differentiating the Bollywood and South industry has been disappearing. We are all visibly progressing towards achieving what we call Indian cinema in the true sense.

Several actors from the Hindi film industry are making their presence felt down south, similar to the case with actors from the South entertainment industry. On a related note, a buzz about two A-lister Bollywood actresses in consideration for the leading lady role in STR 48 has surfaced.

Janhvi and Kiara to star opposite Silambarasan in STR 48

While Silambarasan is currently busy filming for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life with Kamal Haasan in the lead role, anticipation and speculations regarding his (tentatively named) STR 48 movie are creating a buzz on social media.

If reports are to be believed, then the film's shooting is set to commence in June end, and two Bollywood actresses are in talks to play opposite Silambarasan's dual roles in STR 48.

If the reports have anything to do with the truth, then it will be a Kollywood debut for both Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The latest development has certainly increased fans' excitement around the film.

If the reports have anything to do with the truth, then it will be a Kollywood debut for both Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The latest development has certainly increased fans' excitement around the film.

Earlier, names like Keerthy Suresh, Mrunal Thakur, and even Deepika Padukone surfaced for the female leads, but now it has come down to Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor.

As of yet, neither STR 48's team nor the actresses have made an official announcement.

More about STR 48

Actor Silambarasan has collaborated with renowned director Desingh Periyasamy for his upcoming film, tentatively named STR 48. Despite being announced over a year ago, the project hasn't commenced filming, with its pre-production phase enduring longer than anticipated. Reportedly, the film will be the most expensive movie of Silambarasan's career.

Are you excited to see the stunning Bollywood divas sharing the screen with Silambarasan?

