What Is The Conflict Between Godzilla And Kong? Here Is Why They Hate Each Other

Adam Wingard’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which serves as a sequel to 2021’s ultra-successful Godzilla vs Kong, has taken over the film discourse by storm. While it was released in late March, the film has already become the second highest-grossing one of 2024.

Godzilla x Kong sees an alliance between the two giant monsters

The flim picks its plot from the event of its prequel and chronicles the story of Kong who has resorted to a new life in the Hollow Earth, a vast subterranean world; while Godzilla remains on the surface and acts as a guardian against the Titans. As the events unfold, an enemy emerges to conquer the surface world which prompts an alliance between the two monsters, all in an effort to face this new challenge.

This unlikely team-up occurs after the battle in the prequel, which pitted the two giant monsters against one another, and this has prompted a lot of viewers to look back at the colossal showdown. Many would wonder what had caused such animosity. Here is your guide to the feud that fueled one of the biggest films of the Monster Verse franchise.

Godzilla and Kong's feud

The newest installment Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gives the viewers some backstory to Godzilla, who has seemingly been alive for a million years. While Godzilla’s species was powerful, there was a targeted attack by MUTOs, introduced as the primary antagonist to the former in the 2014 film Godzilla, which led to the species getting slowly decimated. Simultaneously, the MUTOs waged a war against Kong’s species residing in the hollow earth.

Skar King, the villain in the newest film, was revealed to have used Kong’s species to eliminate Godzilla’s kind and conquer the surface world. While the plans did not turn out to be in favor of the sadistic villain as he was imprisoned in the hollow earth by Godzilla, the fact stood that Skar King had fuelled this enmity between Godzilla and Kong.

