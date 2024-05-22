NBA veteran Shaquille O'Neal isn't just a Hall of Famer with a larger-than-life personality. O'Neal is a proud father of six children from two different relationships. Let's meet the O'Neal bunch and see what they're up to these days.

Taahirah O'Neal (Born 1996)- Shaq's eldest daughter, Taahirah, was born from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh before he met Shaunie. Taahirah graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University and currently works as a communications associate analyst for PepsiCo.

Myles O'Neal (Born 1997)- Myles is Shaunie's son from a previous relationship, but Shaq considers him as his own. Myles is relatively private compared to his siblings.

Shareef O'Neal (born 2000)- Shareef, Shaq's eldest son with Shaunie, is a professional basketball player who last played for the NBA G League Ignite. He followed in his father's footsteps and played college basketball at UCLA and LSU.

Amirah O'Neal (Born 2001)- Amirah is the second daughter of Shaq and Shaunie. Amirah has pursued filmmaking.

Shaqir O'Neal (Born 2003): Shaqir O'Neal is playing with the Texas Southern Tigers.

Me'arah O'Neal (Born 2006)- Me'Arah O'Neal is currently continuing her career playing college basketball for Florida. She chose the Florida Gators over her father's alma mater, Louisiana State University.

Shaquille O'Neal was married to Shaunie Henderson, formerly Nelson, but they got divorced. Shaq met Shaunie in 1996 after his move to the Los Angeles Lakers. They married in a private ceremony in December 2002.

There were cracks in the marriage as early as 2007, with rumors of a near-divorce. Shaunie later revealed in her book that she wasn't sure if she was ever truly in love with Shaq, but rather the idea of being his wife and family.

They officially separated in 2009. The divorce was finalized in 2011. Despite the end of his marriage to Shaunie, Shaq has maintained a good relationship with both his children's mothers.

Shaquille O'Neal's infidelity while being married to Shaunie Henderson

In his 2011 book "Shaq Uncut: My Story," Shaquille O'Neal openly acknowledged infidelity during his marriage to Shaunie. O'Neal described their marriage as happy at times, but he was tempted by the "too many options" available to him due to his fame.

Also, in Shaunie's memoir, "Undefeated," she suggests the marriage was strained by the pressures of fame and "thousands of women throwing themselves" at Shaq.