Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1297: The episode starts with Armaan and Abhira walking on a road and thinking of each other. Armaan buys all the heart-shaped balloons from a seller to help him.

Vidya and Manisha try to convince Dadi to attend Ruhi’s party. Manisha gives the example of Charu and Dev’s relationship and says they got upset since Dev was a divorcee. It’s the same with Manish as Armaan, too, is a divorcee. Vidya defends Armaan, saying it was not real. Manisha says Abhira and Armaan had equal faults.

Kaveri says she will attend the anniversary party and has also decided what to gift Manish and Suwarna.

Abhira and Armaan bump into each other

Abhira gets a red balloon and sees Armaan in front of her. She thinks she is dreaming. Armaan also thinks the same, seeing Abhira on the road.

Kaveri shows the shagun and says she will surprise everyone by getting Armaan and Ruhi engaged at the anniversary party. Vidya and Manisha say no. They ask her to think again and tell Suwarna or Surekha and Armaan or Ruhi. Kaveri says Ruhi will try to convince Manish as soon as she gets to know, so it will be a surprise for everyone. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Abhira and Armaan bump into each other. See each other. Abhira hurriedly gets into an auto and leaves.

Manish gifts a necklace to Suwarna on their anniversary. She says she wants him to agree to Ruhi and Armaan’s marriage. He makes her wear the necklace and says it's their day today. She says it's about Ruhi’s future; please give her happiness. Manish says Vidya and Madhav have risked their marriage for their children’s sake; they won’t make this mistake.

Advertisement

Abhira gets rejected from interview at law firm

Abhira gets ready for the job interview. She sees the broker smelling her clothes. She asks him to leave her room. He makes an excuse. She sees Akshara’s picture and seeks her blessings.

Abhira comes for the job interview. She gives the interview. Armaan sees her from outside and gestures to one of the interviewers to come out. They talk, and the interviewer gets a message.

The other interviewer tells him Abhira has great potential. But the man says they can’t give her the job and asks her to leave. Abhira wonders what went wrong and decides to find out. She hears them talking about her enmity with Poddars.

Abhira finds out about Sanjay

Abhira comes out and sees Armaan getting inside the car. She thinks Armaan has always supported her in her career, so why is he doing this? Armaan recalls talking to the men and recommending Abhira for the job. She sees Sanjay there. Sanjay thanked the man for not giving the job to Abhira. Armaan leaves.

Abhira claps for Sanjay and says he is so scared of her that he is going around telling all law firms not to give her a job. He laughs and says he is playing a game and enjoying it. He says Abhira and her mother’s dreams will be crushed. Abhira says he can’t wipe off her fate; she will win.

Sanjay leaves. Riya comes, and Abhira tells her she got fired. Ria says she will recommend her name for an internship. Abhira thanks and hugs her. Dadi sees Armaan and Ruhi talking about the party. They announce the location - Diamond Hotel. Riya messages Abhira to meet the client at the Diamond Hotel.

Abhira goes to the venue of Manish and Suwarna's party

Manish likes the party decorations. Ruhi says thanks; she and Armaan did this together. Dadi enters, and Ruhi gets excited. She says they are perfect for each other and will make everything better if they get together. Ruhi welcomes her. Dadi wishes Manish and Suwarna. They all celebrate the anniversary.

Abhira comes there and sees Goenkas and Poddars celebrating. She smiles. Manish and Suwarna cut the cake. Manish feeds it to everyone. Armaan looks around.

Manish stops Abhira outside. She hugs him and wishes him a happy anniversary. He asks her to wait. He goes to get the cake. Sanjay sees her. She rushes. Kajal thanks Ruhi for convincing Charu to move. Abhira thinks everyone is moving on, and she should also move on. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 21: Ruhi questions Armaan about his feelings for her