Disclaimer: This article contains mention of physical abuse and violence.

Cassie's lawsuit, which was filed in November, revealed recently that Combs paid $50,000 to the InterContinental Hotel for the security tape of the corridor that was discovered on May 17.

According to singer Cassie's shocking civil lawsuit filed late last year, Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly paid the InterContinental Hotel $50,000 for the recently discovered hallway tape that depicts him physically abusing the singer during a March 2016 argument.

The disturbing security footage was made public by CNN on May 17. It depicts 37-year-old Casandra "Cassie" Ventura leaving a hotel room and heading toward an elevator while 54-year-old Combs follows her down the hallway while donning a towel.

Combs approaches her, throws her on the ground, and snatches her by the neck. Combs turns to kick Ventura as she lies unmoving, and then he snatches her purse and suitcase.

Ventura's allegations against Mr. Combs

Ventura is still on the ground when Combs gives her another hard kick, snatches her by the hoodie, and drags her along the hallway for a short while before releasing his grip and leaving with her possessions. A short while later, Combs comes back to seize Ventura beside the elevator, but before he can do so, he takes a seat close by, grabs something up off a table, and tosses it violently at her. After that, Combs moves on, but when an elevator door opens and someone appears to get out, he turns back toward Ventura.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Friday, Ventura's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, said, "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs." The bravery and tenacity displayed by Ms. Ventura in speaking up and bringing this to light are beyond words.

According to IHG Hotels, they are no longer in charge of the hotel and do not have access to any old incident reports or videos. PEOPLE were given access to this statement in response to the recently uncovered video.

Ventura filed a lawsuit in November alleging that Mr. Combs hit Ms. Ventura in the face, causing a black eye, after being extremely drunk during a FO ("freak off") at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Events surrounding the lawsuit against Mr. Combs

The 35-page complaint also stated that after Combs fell asleep, Ventura attempted to leave the hotel room. However, as she left, Combs awoke and began screaming at her. The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual abuse to file civil suits within a one-year period even after the statute of limitations has expired.

Yelling at her, he followed her into the hotel corridor. He grabbed her and proceeded to throw glass vases from the corridor at her, causing the glass to shatter all around them as she fled to the elevator.

It went on to say that Ventura was able to enter the elevator and reach the lobby, from whence she took a cab to her apartment. The complaint also states that Ms Ventura returned to the hotel intending to apologize for fleeing her abuser after recognizing that doing so would just make Mr Combs even more irate with her and keep her trapped in his abusive cycle.

Upon her return, she was met with resistance from hotel security personnel, who advised her to take a cab again and head to her apartment. They claimed to have seen the video footage that showed Mr. Combs assaulting Ms. Ventura and hurling a glass at her in the hotel hallway.

The lawsuit states that Mr. Combs paid $50,000 to the InterContinental Century City for that night's hallway security footage. Mr. Combs indicated in response to recent events that he had been sitting silently for several weeks, witnessing attempts to destroy him, his legacy, and his character.

He went on to say that individuals who wanted to take advantage of him had manufactured terrible claims against him. On May 15, Mr. Combs shared a statement on Instagram, reading, "Time tells the truth," and added the word "LOVE" at the end. This came after government raids on his houses in March.

