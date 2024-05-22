'He’s Definitely Not His Father and I’m Not Him': LeBron James Reveals That He and Bronny Are Different After NBA Draft Combine Video

Many people questioned the decision of Bronny James when he declared for the NBA draft. However, they might be regretting the criticism already as Bronny’s reputation has been drastically changed by the combine in Chicago, not only with his peers but also with NBA teams. In drills, the 19-year-old excelled.

In his second scrimmage, he was full of energy and led his team in scoring. His dad was in the stands, looking on with pride. Bronny didn't look fazed or showboated even with LeBron in the stands.

What did Bronny James say?

Bronny said, “My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA. I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.”.

What Did LeBron James Say?

LeBron James mentioned the difference between him and Bronny. LeBron said, "He's definitely not his father and I'm not him," he said. Remarkably, James acknowledged that his older son might be experiencing greater hardship than he was because social media is always present.

James told Reddick, “I wouldn’t be able to handle all the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on you know at his age, at this level, and with social media. Like, I didn’t have social media to deal with when I came in at 18. I did have a lot of scrutiny. I did have a lot of things that was put on my shoulders. But I didn’t have, you know, every single day, around the clock, news coverage, sports shows things of talking about this particular person every single day.”

At the age of 18, LeBron James was already featured on Sports Illustrated and referred to as "The Chosen One." To add to the flame that would flare if he failed, he even had it inscribed on his back.

