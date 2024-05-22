Princess Kate wanted to name her oldest son differently. Reports claim that the Duke and Duchess of Wales were somewhat confused about naming their firstborn, Prince George. Apparently, Kate’s heart was set on a particular name that related to her mother-in-law’s and almost named Prince George with that.

However, the royal couple decided to go with George, the first of his full name Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge. Every part of the young prince’s name is a tribute to the late members of the royal family and Kate’s original choice was one among them.

Which name was Kate Middleton’s original choice?

Prince George is third in line of succession to the British throne, but he almost did not have that name because his mother Kate wanted to name him Alexander. The 10-year-old prince’s name, George, honors his great-great-grandfather, and the late Queen’s father, King George VI.

Whereas, his second name, Alexander was added as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. Louis, his third name is taken from his dad, Prince William Arthur Phillip Louis, possibly in honor of Lord Louis Mountbatten, Prince Phillip's uncle and former naval officer.

Therefore, Kate Middleton had her “heart set on” the name, Alexander, per The Mirror. The royal couple welcomed their first child on July 22, 2013, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Though the couple were hoping to name him Alexander, they retreated to naming him as George, following the chronology of King Georges.

Prince William and Kate’s pet dog, Lupo reportedly played a deciding role in the name choosing. The Times reported that Lupo was tasked with the decision after the royal couple spread out their name choices on several pieces of paper, asking Lupo to choose one.

While his formal name is decided upon, Prince George also has an adorable nickname at home. His parents call him Tips, inspired by a popular tea bag brand in the country. It was after the young royalty’s friends started calling him PG, an abbreviation of his name that earned him the sweet nickname.

Kate and Prince William share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Prince Kate is set to return to the royal duties

Following Princess Kate’s diagnosis earlier this year, simultaneous with King Charles’s, the royal family has been dealing much health-wise. However, the 41-year-old royal member has seemingly returned to her royal duties amid recovery from her health scare.

On May 17, the Princess of Wales posted an update on a project which started before her cancer diagnosis. Prince William and Kate jointly posted about the mental struggles of young farmers for Mental Health Awareness Week. “A conversation for #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek showing just how important the Duchy of Cornwall's Mental Health Strategy is,” the Instagram post’s caption stated.

Similarly, another post rolled in on social media today, May 21, that appears to be an informational video about Early Childhood. Princess Kate did not personally feature in either of the films but reports claim it was produced by Prince William and her.

Kate had briefly signed off from her public duties following her diagnosis, and a scheduled abdominal surgery in January. This led to public speculation about her whereabouts, sparking all sorts of rumors. Hence, she finally shut down all speculation by sharing a deeply personal video and requesting for privacy during the difficult time.

