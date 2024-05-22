Rumor has it that Selena Gomez is expecting a child due to her Cannes 2024 appearances. When Selena Gomez wore an exquisite black and white gown and sauntered down the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the internet went crazy.

Nonetheless, some social media users speculated that the singer-actor might be expecting her first child based on her hardly noticeable belly. A video of the singer-actor showcasing her two outfits for the occasion—the Saint Laurent gown and the off-the-shoulder red silk dress—was posted on Instagram by user ola_mx.

Rumors surrounding Selena Gomez's pregnancy

Social media fans conjectured that the Only Murders in the Building star, who is dating music producer Benny Blanco, is expecting a child in the post's comment area. There were several guests at the occasion who gave rise to rumors that Selena Gomez might be expecting. A few others noticed Gomez's appearance had changed and said, "She looks like she's pregnant."

Although there has been a lot of talk online, neither Blanco nor Gomez have responded to or verified these rumors. The recent revelation of Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, about their upcoming pregnancy coincides with these reports, which adds a new level of fascination to the ongoing conversations regarding Gomez's personal life.

Blanco's desire for family and fatherhood

Blanco had expressed his desire to start a family just a few days prior in an interview with Howard Stern. "My next goal is to have kids," Blanco stated, expressing his love for children. He mentioned having several godchildren and nephews, indicating that he enjoys being around children.

This opinion is consistent with Blanco's previous statement about his desire to start a family. His words demonstrate a deep love for children and a great desire to become a father.

