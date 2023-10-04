MS Dhoni flaunts his new hairstyle with vintage twist in style, oozes swag; PICS

MS Dhoni was recently seen flaunting his new hairstyle, but with a vintage twist that no one thought was coming. Being one of the ‘no social media guys’, fans are always wondering what their favorite cricketer is doing. Well, now you know what's new in MS Dhoni's life - his stunning haircut. Let's have a better look at how and when the star cricket got himself this new viral hairstyle.

Aalim Hakim gave MS Dhoni a new hairstyle that fans instantly got obsessed with

Aalim Hakim, who is known as 'Celebrity hairstylist' has recently shared an Instagram post with everyone's idol and cricket legend MS Dhoni. In the post, MS Dhoni was seen flaunting his new hairstyle, given by Aalim Hakim.

Sharing pictures of MS Dhoni, in this new look, Aalim Hakim wrote, "It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour....." MS Dhoni was recently in a buzz about keeping a long beard and hair, as seen on multiple occasions. However, now we know the long hair was for this brilliant new hairstyle.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Complete schedule for warm-up fixtures and live stream details

Did you like this new hairstyle of MS Dhoni? Share your opinions about it in the comment section below. We would love to hear you out!