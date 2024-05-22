How To Watch UFC 301 Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier Live

UFC is gearing up to host another massive event after hosting multiple successful pay-per-view events this year, including UFC 297, 289, 299, 300, and UFC 301.

The next pay-per-view is UFC 302, where UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter Islam Makhachev will return to the octagon to defend his championship title against Dustin 'Diamond' Poirier in the main event.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who lost his championship at the first pay-per-view of UFC 297 against Dricus Du Plessis, is all set to enter the UFC octagon once again. This time, he will fight Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

More UFC fighters, including Kevin Holland, Jailton Almeida, Alexander Romanov, and more, are on the card to entertain fans. UFC 302 will be a must-see pay-per-view.

When is UFC 302?

UFC 302 is shaping up to become another massive event that the UFC will host this year. The main event looks incredible, with a dominating champion who seems unstoppable to fulfill his coach's plans.

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier will fight for the championship for the last time in his career. Diamond is coming for everything he has to fulfill his dream of becoming champion in his third championship shot. The bout between these fighters will be an absolute war.

UFC 302 pay-per-view will take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 302 Fight Card: Who's fighting at UFC 302?

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Where to Watch UFC 302 Online?

Combat sports fans often look for ways to watch UFC shows for free online through all major social media platforms. The next major UFC event is UFC 302, which is pay-per-view. In this event, Islam Makhachev will square off against Dustin Poirier to defend his championship.

Unfortunately, there are no freeways for fans to watch UFC shows. However, fans can watch UFC shows and pay-per-view on UFC's streaming partners. The company has streaming deals with some of the biggest streaming platforms, and the deals are different in every place. Here is the list of some of the important regions and their streaming partners.

