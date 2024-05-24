‘I Don’t Want Him to Be Gay’: Ranked UFC Star Reveals Bizarre Reason Why He’ll Home-School Son

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has revealed that he’ll homeschool his son Tucker. Mitchell is known for his controversial takes on various topics. He never shies away from expressing his mind whenever given the platform.

Mitchell recently uploaded an Instagram video to explain his reasoning. Mitchell’s video has also drawn reactions from fellow UFC fighters and fans.

What has UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell said?

Bryce Mitchell has said that all the kids should be homeschooled. He has further claimed that his son will read the Bible instead of the usual school books. He said (via Yahoo Sports), “We’re going to have to home-school all our kids or they’re all going to end up turning gay. That’s the reason I’m going to home-school Tucker, because I don’t want him to be a communist. I don’t want him to worship Satan. I don’t want him to be gay.”

Mitchell added:

“They took it out of the schools and replaced it with Edgar Allen Poe, who shacked up with his cousin. My son ain’t going to be reading no Edgar Allan Poe, OK? He’s going to be reading the Bible.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Mitchell is 16-2 as an MMA fighter. The Arkansas native suffered a brutal KO loss against Josh Emmett in his previous fight at UFC 296. ‘Thug Nasty’ works as a cattle farmer in his spare time. Mitchell’s recent Instagram post saw UFC veterans like Sean Strickland and Jorge Masvidal comment in his support.

Advertisement

When Bryce Mitchell claimed that the earth is flat

Bryce Mitchell has made controversial claims on several occasions. He once controversially claimed that the earth is flat. The comments came when Mitchell tried sending a message to fellow UFC fighter Sean O’Malley.

Despite having differences in opinions with O’Malley, Mitchell lauded ‘Suga’ for his UFC 280 performance against Petr Yan, and said (via MMA Mania):

“First off, the Earth is flat and I can explain to you how. Second off, you can be a farm boy as soon as you make up your mind, O’Malley. I want to apologize to ya, Sean. I want to tell ya that the only bad thing I’ve ever said about ya really is before your Yan fight I picked Yan and said that your YouTube following wouldn’t win you the fight. Boy, was I wrong ‘cause you lost that fight, in my opinion, and your YouTube following helped persuade the judges for the decisions. But that was an absolutely respectable performance against Yan. That was a fight that I knew you could scrap and man, you made me look like a total fool after that fight.”

Advertisement

Mitchell’s next fight in the UFC, however, hasn’t yet been announced. The 29-year-old is currently ranked number 12 in the featherweight decision.