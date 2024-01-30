‘I love you so much it’s not funny’: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romantic interaction after Chiefs’ win has NFL fans weak in the knees

Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl finals. After the outstanding win on Sunday, Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift shared a romantic moment on the field.

The couple were spotted kissing, as Travis Kelce asked people around him to give him a side, so he could meet her. In the video captured by the NFL, as Travis hugs Taylor, he is seen talking about his love for her. Fans went crazy after the interaction got online.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a romantic moment after Chiefs AFC Championship win

On January 28, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. The team beat the Ravens by 10-17 and successfully booked their spot in the Super Bowl. After the conclusion of the game, Travis Kelce and his girlfriend met on the field.

In the video captured and shared by NFL on their X account, Travis Kelce was seen asking the crowd to move around a little so he could reach Taylor Swift. As soon as the two met, they kissed and hugged, their love melting the hearts of all the swifties.

But as they hugged, Travis Kelce was seen saying something in Taylor's ears. "Love you so much it’s not even funny,” he had said. There were tears in his eyes, which was obvious considering that the Chiefs were once again in the Super Bowl finals. It's definitely a huge moment for any NFL player.

The sweet and short conversation between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is going viral on the internet. Not just Swifties but NFL fans as well are showering their love to the couple through their lovely reactions online. The cute moment stole so many hearts.

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce melted so many hearts

Fans are showing their love for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as their cute on-field moment is going viral on the internet. "Genuinely wish nothing but the best for these two," wrote a fan through her X account. That's what every Swiftie hopes for Taylor.

"They're locked in guys, they're in this shit for life" commented another fan. They definitely have a heaven-made couple, perfect for each other.

"Im feeling proud just witnessing that bond," a fan said. The way their relationship has been throughout the past year, it's just so nice to see them happy together.

"I love you so much it’s not even funny followed by I’ve never been happier before.. ever," a fan commented, expressing his emotions about the viral moment between the two.

"I think he said ‘i miss you so much it’s not even funny’ 🥹 it just gets even better," tweeted another fan. It indeed just gets better.

The relationship that started with Travis Kelce missing the chance to give Taylor Swift a friendship band, is going better than many would have expected. In fact, there's a very good chance that they might indeed get married this year. What do you think?

