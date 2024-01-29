Watch: Eminem flips double birds at 49ers fans as Lions Super Bowl race comes to a halt with NFC Championship loss

Iconic rapper Eminem was seen attending the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game this weekend. But the 'Rap God' singer did something unexpected during the game, which one 49ers fan had no idea about.

Eminem flipped double birds at the 49ers fans

Eminem is a Detroit native and a hardcore Detroit Lions fan. The 'Mockingbird' singer was seen attending the NFC Championship game between Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Eminem is well-known for his support for the Detroit Lions throughout the 2023 season.

The rap sensation is going viral on the internet for the unapologetic gesture that he made during the Sunday game. As the 49ers started to take over the Lions, Emine was caught on camera, as he flipped double birds at a 49ers fan. While it's hard to guess to whom the gesture was towards, but it did add more intensity to the atmosphere.

Until halftime, Eminem's team was taking the lead by 24-7. The game that at one time appeared one-sided took a dramatic turn when the 49ers quarterbacks got to work. Brock Prudy and Christian McCaffrey did a great job on the field, as a result, the 49ers ended up beating the Lions by 31-34.

While it still remains a mystery about whether Eminem truly was showing the fingers to the 49ers fans, but the Lions and Eminem fans believe what's on the print. Talking about the 49ers, they will be facing the Chiefs at the Super Bowl on January 11 in Las Vegas. Which team do you support?