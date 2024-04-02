Tom Brady Reacts to Caitlin Clarks’s IOWA Beating Angel Reese’s LSU To Book Spot in NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four

Caitlin Clark is playing like a woman obsessed with winning the championship. Clark and IOWA continued their splendid run in the 2023-24 college basketball season with another superb win on Monday.

IOWA took their revenge from the last season when they were thrashed in the 2023 national championship game. After eliminating LSU in the Elite Eight, they have secured their place in the semifinals.

The game was seen as the most exciting one of the season so far and it didn’t disappoint. The game ended 94-87 in favor of the Hawkeyes. This game was also seen as the focus point of how much the women’s game has grown as millions across the world tuned in to watch the game.

ALSO READ: Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Loses His Lid Over NBA’s L2M Report on Controversial Jalen Brunson No-Call

What did Tom Brady post?

There were posts on social media from the likes of Josh Hart and other basketball stars. However, NFL legend Tom Brady caught everyone’s attention with his post on Instagram where he put the score of full-time on his television.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner kept it simple but that would be so motivating for the players who took part in the game. He captioned the post:

Advertisement

“Wow".

Can IOWA make it one better than last season and win the national championship?

If one team who was going to stop IOWA from winning the title this year was LSU and now that they have been knocked out, the Hawkeyes will back themselves to get the job done this time.

For the second year in a row, Lisa Bluder's team is back in the Final Four, and this time it's all or nothing. The Hawkeyes advanced to the national championship game for the first time in 2023; to return this year, they must defeat UConn on Friday.

Caitlin Clarke will have to play another superb game to propel her team to the finals and the superstar should be backing herself to do it after dismantling LSU.

ALSO READ: Did Nets Fans Sing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ To LeBron James After He Scored 40-Points Against Them? Exploring Viral Video