'I Will Be The First One To Take Your Lights Out': Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria Challenges BMF Max Holloway Following Spectacular Win Over Justin Gaethje At UFC 300

UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria recently challenged BMF Champion Max Holloway following his incredible victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Although praises were flowing toward the Hawaiian fighter, El Matador was not impressed.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway was considered to be Fight Of The Night at UFC 300. As both fighters took each other on for the highly coveted BMF belt, Blessed emerged victorious via a brutal knockout in the fifth round.

Ilia Topuria challenges Max Holloway following BMF Championship victory

27-year-old Ilia Topuria grabbed the UFC Featherweight Championship belt following his dominance against Alexander Volkanovski. Amassing a record of fifteen wins and no losses, the Georgian-Spanish fighter’s rise to the top ranks was expeditious.

However, winning the championship belt does not seem to be Topuria’s end goal. The champion recently called out fellow featherweight contender Max Holloway after his incredible display of fighting skills against former BMF Justin Gaethje.

Following the fight, Ilia Topuria wrote, “Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family.” Alongside fans and fighters, the Georgian-Spanish fighter chimed in to offer his praises toward the champion.

In spite of the compliments, Topuria called out the BMF Champion. He continued, “Hopefully we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before. I will be the first one to take your lights out.”

Despite the impressive show of victory from the Hawaiian fighter, the Featherweight Champion refused to feel dazzled.

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway is said to be one of the most exciting fights of 2024. Following the brutal knockout by the Hawaiian champion, fans are excited to witness a battle between the contenders either for the BMF or Featherweight belt.

Max Holloway speaks on Ilia Topuria’s reaction after Justin Gaethje knockout

The UFC 300 is considered one of the best sporting events of all time. With incredible fights and performances, this endeavor was said to take MMA to newer heights.

Fight Of The Night winner Max Holloway knocking out former BMF Champion Justin Gaethje had the arena shook. Fans and fighters alike were taken aback due to the last-second lights-out moment from the Hawaiian contender.

One fighter in particular who was allegedly witnessed to be afraid was Ilia Topuria. In Holloway’s post-fight victory speech, the BMF challenged the Featherweight Champion to a title fight.

As the camera panned toward the Georgian-Spanish fighter, he appeared to display a poker face. This was interpreted to be a fearful reaction from fans of the fighter. In the post-fight press conference, Blessed gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t know the dude. I mean, you don’t know if he’s socially awkward or something. So maybe that’s just what he is,” said Blessed. Although fans all over social media thought this to be a reaction out of fear, Max offered quite a contradictory statement.

Holloway went on to praise Ilia Topuria for his championship victory. He also claimed to be curious about El Matador and mentioned he wants to face him in a potential fight following the very successful UFC 300.