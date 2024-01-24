ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 schedule: When and where to watch Super 6, semi-final, final, and all India matches?
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule
The 2024 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, an international limited-overs competition, is being held in South Africa from January 19 to February 11, 2024. This edition signifies the fifteenth occurrence of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
India holds the current title. Due to the suspension of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the host country was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa.
Providing a clear and concise schedule, this document outlines the dates, times, and venues of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 matches.
- January 19: Ireland vs USA – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (Ireland U19 won by 7 wkts)
- January 19: South Africa vs West Indies – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom(South Africa U19 won by 31 runs)
- January 20: Bangladesh vs India – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein(India U19 won by 84 runs)
- January 20: Scotland Vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom(England U19 won by 7 wkts)
- January 20: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan – Buffalo Park, East London(Pakistan U19 won by 181 runs)
- January 21: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley(New Zealand U19 won by 64 runs)
- January 21: New Zealand Vs Nepal – Buffalo Park, East London(Sri Lanka U19 won by 39 runs (DLS method)
- January 22: Bangladesh vs Ireland – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein(Bangladesh U19 won by 6 wkts)
- January 22: Australia Vs Namibia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley(Australia U19 won by 4 wkts)
- January 23: South Africa vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
- January 23: New Zealand Vs Afghanistan – Buffalo Park, East London
- January 24: Sri Lanka Vs Namibia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
- January 24: West Indies Vs Scotland – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
- January 24: Nepal vs Pakistan – Buffalo Park, East London
- January 25: India vs Ireland – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
- January 25: Zimbabwe Vs Australia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
- January 26: USA Vs Bangladesh – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
- January 26: England vs West Indies – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
- January 26: Afghanistan Vs Nepal – Buffalo Park, East London
- January 27: Zimbabwe vs Namibia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
- January 27: South Africa Vs Scotland – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
- January 27: Pakistan Vs New Zealand – Buffalo Park, East London
- January 28: India Vs USA – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
- January 28: Australia vs Sri Lanka – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
The excitement continues as the tournament progresses to the Super 6 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the ultimate showdown in the final.
January 30:
A1 Vs D2 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
C2 vs B3 – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
D1 vs A3 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 31:
A4 vs D4 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
D3 vs A2 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
C1 vs B2 – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
C3 Vs B1 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
February 1:
B4 vs C4 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 2:
A1 vs D3 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
B3 vs C1 – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
B1 vs C2 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
February 3:
D1 vs A2 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
D2 vs A3 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
B2 vs C3 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
February 6:
SF 1 – AD1 vs BC2 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 8:
SF 2 – BC1 Vs AD2 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 11:
Final – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
India’s schedule at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024
|Match Number
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|3
|India
|Bangladesh
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|20 January
|13:30
|15
|India
|Ireland
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|25 Janauary
|13:30
|23
|India
|USA
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|28 January
|13:30
Where to Watch
The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Furthermore, viewers have the option to watch the live streaming of the tournament on Disney+ Hotstar.
ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 Groups
The leading four nations emerging from the Super Six stage will subsequently progress to the semifinals, where they will vie for a spot in the championship clash.
Group A comprises India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA.
Group B features England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies.
Group C includes Namibia, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.
Group D consists of Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Nepal.
Under 19 World Cup 2024 Stadium
South Africa is set to host the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2024, featuring 16 teams divided into four groups. The tournament will take place at five different venues:
- Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein: It will host Group A matches involving teams from the Americas, Ireland, Bangladesh, and India.
- JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom: This venue will host Group B matches, featuring teams from the West Indies, South Africa, England, and Scotland.
- Diamond Oval, Kimberley: Matches for Group C, which includes Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, will be held at this location.
- Willowmoore Park, Benoni: This venue is scheduled to host the final on February 11 and the semi-finals on February 6 and 8.
- Buffalo Park, East London: Group D matches will take place here, with teams from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, and New Zealand participating.