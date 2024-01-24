ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 schedule: When and where to watch Super 6, semi-final, final, and all India matches?

Get ready for an exhilarating cricket spectacle as the 2024 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup unfolds in South Africa, entertaining fans from January 19 to February 11, 2024.

In its fifteenth edition, this international limited-overs tournament promises thrilling encounters, with the Super 6, semi-final, final, and all-important India matches lined up.

Wondering where and when to catch the action? Stay tuned as we navigate the tournament's schedule, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the cricketing excitement.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule

The 2024 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, an international limited-overs competition, is being held in South Africa from January 19 to February 11, 2024. This edition signifies the fifteenth occurrence of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

India holds the current title. Due to the suspension of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the host country was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa.

Providing a clear and concise schedule, this document outlines the dates, times, and venues of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 matches.

January 19: Ireland vs USA – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (Ireland U19 won by 7 wkts)

January 19: South Africa vs West Indies – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom(South Africa U19 won by 31 runs)

January 20: Bangladesh vs India – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein(India U19 won by 84 runs)

January 20: Scotland Vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom(England U19 won by 7 wkts)

January 20: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan – Buffalo Park, East London(Pakistan U19 won by 181 runs)

January 21: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley(New Zealand U19 won by 64 runs)

January 21: New Zealand Vs Nepal – Buffalo Park, East London(Sri Lanka U19 won by 39 runs (DLS method)

January 22: Bangladesh vs Ireland – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein(Bangladesh U19 won by 6 wkts)

January 22: Australia Vs Namibia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley(Australia U19 won by 4 wkts)

January 23: South Africa vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 23: New Zealand Vs Afghanistan – Buffalo Park, East London

January 24: Sri Lanka Vs Namibia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 24: West Indies Vs Scotland – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 24: Nepal vs Pakistan – Buffalo Park, East London

January 25: India vs Ireland – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 25: Zimbabwe Vs Australia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 26: USA Vs Bangladesh – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 26: England vs West Indies – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 26: Afghanistan Vs Nepal – Buffalo Park, East London

January 27: Zimbabwe vs Namibia – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 27: South Africa Vs Scotland – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 27: Pakistan Vs New Zealand – Buffalo Park, East London

January 28: India Vs USA – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 28: Australia vs Sri Lanka – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

The excitement continues as the tournament progresses to the Super 6 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the ultimate showdown in the final.

January 30:

A1 Vs D2 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

C2 vs B3 – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

D1 vs A3 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 31:

A4 vs D4 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

D3 vs A2 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

C1 vs B2 – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

C3 Vs B1 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

February 1:

B4 vs C4 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 2:

A1 vs D3 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

B3 vs C1 – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

B1 vs C2 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

February 3:

D1 vs A2 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

D2 vs A3 – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

B2 vs C3 – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

February 6:

SF 1 – AD1 vs BC2 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 8:

SF 2 – BC1 Vs AD2 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 11:

Final – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

India’s schedule at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024

Match Number Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time (IST) 3 India Bangladesh Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 20 January 13:30 15 India Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 25 Janauary 13:30 23 India USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 28 January 13:30

Where to Watch

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Furthermore, viewers have the option to watch the live streaming of the tournament on Disney+ Hotstar.

ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 Groups

The leading four nations emerging from the Super Six stage will subsequently progress to the semifinals, where they will vie for a spot in the championship clash.

Group A comprises India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA.

Group B features England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies.

Group C includes Namibia, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Group D consists of Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Nepal.

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Stadium

South Africa is set to host the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2024, featuring 16 teams divided into four groups. The tournament will take place at five different venues:

